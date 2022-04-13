AMLO vs. Leonardo DiCaprio?

In the recent statements of the president of Mexico, the annoyance of AMLO vs. DiCaprio and other artists is clear. Find out!

One of the great issues of the 21st century is the environmental issue, this topic is vital since nature is needed for human survival, therefore, it is not by chance that every day more public figures join in favor of the environment. However, in Mexico the annoyance of AMLO vs. DiCaprio and other public figures is beginning to be a topic of discussion.

The discontent of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, falls on the issue of the Mayan Train, a work that has been questioned from various perspectives, but above all from the environmental one.

AMLO vs. DiCaprio for the environment

The center of the conflict between AMLO vs. DiCaprio is the environment. In particular because of the president’s statements and the actions of Leonardo DiCaprio —American actor, film producer and environmentalist—.

DiCaprio, in addition to being a renowned actor, stands out for his environmental concern, proof of this is that during 2014 the then Secretary General of the UN, Ban Ki Moon, appointed DiCaprio as the United Nations messenger of peace against climate change .

In 2016, the award-winning actor participated in the documentary before it’s too latewhich shows the consequences of climate change on the planet and how it would affect the ecosystem and its inhabitants.

Among his actions, DiCaprio also promised to save the vaquita marina —a species endemic to Mexico that lives in the northern Gulf of California and is considered in danger of extinction—. In fact, in 2017, DiCaprio, President Enrique Peña Nieto, and billionaire Carlos Slim signed an agreement making the gillnet ban permanent.

That agreement aimed to end the use of fishing equipment that has decimated the number of vaquita species. Referring to these actions, AMLO declared a few days ago:

I remember that a very renowned artist came to the Sea of ​​Cortez to defend the vaquita from becoming extinct and he arrived by yacht. It should be known that the most polluting means of transport are ships, but the poor sharks do not protest, we have to take care of them. Ships consume a lot of fuel. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico.

This statement was developed in the context of other criticisms of actors, singers, musicians and environmentalists who have recently raised their voices to stop the construction of the Mayan Train.

Save me from the Train: the voice of the artists

Various actors, singers, musicians and environmentalists including: Eugenio Derbez, Natalia Lafourcade, Omar Chaparro, Bárbara Mori, Arturo Islas, Ana Claudia Talancón, Rubén Albarrán, Ofelia Media and more; have come together to request that the construction of section 5 of the Mayan Train be stopped.

Some of these personalities appeared in a video in order to raise awareness about the environmental problem.

save me from the train It is a campaign that is made up of different groups from the state of Yucatan and Quintana Roo. These are intended to stop “completely the construction plans of the Mayan Train on the caves and cenotes of Quintana Roo.” In this regard, AMLO declared a few days ago:

There is also dishonesty in artists, scientists, intellectuals and it is normal. These celebrities were either paid or they do it out of conviction, because what is happening in the country bothers them a lot. They are our adversaries and some are very uninformed. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico.

AMLO also stressed that these public figures are not really ecologists, but are against his project. So the president’s defensive attitude shows that it is not just about AMLO vs. DiCaprio, but against others with actors, singers, musicians, and activists.

In this regard, even in the video itself, the musician Rubén Albarrán is heard saying that it is not something against the president. After AMLO’s statements, Ana Claudia Talancón, actress, wrote on her Twitter account: “President: we are not hired, we are worried.”

President: we are not contracted, we are worried. We are not their adversaries, we want regulations from environmental specialists to be complied with. They are not planting trees, come with us, don’t be fooled. We need to protect the forest and the water. @selvamedeltren pic.twitter.com/9y1INMg1UR – Ana Claudia Talancon (@latalancon) March 23, 2022

save me from the train a request of Change.org, which has more than 100 thousand signatures, which increase every minute. In addition, it points out the effects of the construction of the Mayan Train, among them:

Deforestation: Forest impact in the Yucatan Peninsula and particularly in the state of Quintana Roo.

Does not consider the caverns, lagoons, waterholes, mangroves and cenotes.

Extinction of flora and fauna : It will impact the area where multiple species are found, such as cedar, mangrove, palm species; jaguar, ocelot, tapir, howler monkey, spider monkey, turtle species, opossum, cacomixtle, raccoon, puma, crocodile, snake species, bat species, iguana species, macaw, flamingo, quetzal, toucan, wide variety of birds residents and migrants.

: It will impact the area where multiple species are found, such as cedar, mangrove, palm species; jaguar, ocelot, tapir, howler monkey, spider monkey, turtle species, opossum, cacomixtle, raccoon, puma, crocodile, snake species, bat species, iguana species, macaw, flamingo, quetzal, toucan, wide variety of birds residents and migrants. Overurbanization: Unplanned urbanization will devastate the forest area. Much of this land belongs to ejidos and indigenous communities.

SR is in society

The statements of AMLO vs. DiCaprio and others in the context of stopping the progress of the construction of the Mayan Train seem to reaffirm the president’s lack of dialogue.

This is in addition to the Presidential Decree made in November 2021, which declared it to be of “public interest and national security to carry out projects and works by the Government of Mexico associated with infrastructure.” This is relevant, particularly because, as was pointed out at the time, the transparency in this decree draws attention because the large infrastructure projects of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) are:

The Mayan Train.

The Dos Bocas Refinery.

Felipe Angeles International Airport.

In this regard, it also stands out that at least two of the three representative projects of AMLO’s six-year term have been questioned for environmental issues, as reaffirmed with the Mayan Train.

Beyond making sense of the statements by AMLO vs. DiCaprio and other Mexican artists, what is relevant is the presidential attitude of being closed to dialogue that is reaffirmed over and over again. However, it is also necessary to highlight the actions of civil society to stop this work, from organized groups to figures in the artistic world, showing that environmental problems affect all of humanity and all people should participate.