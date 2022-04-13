AMLO guarantees resources for health plan and medicines

Pedro Dominguez

Mexico City / 12.04.2022 18:17:32





President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that currently un plan to ensure quality health care and free medicines throughout the country, which will not have a financial ceiling, since he stated that you have “all the money you need.”

In his work report, López Obrador explained that the plan is similar to the IMSS Welfare, of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, which consists of improve all health units and hospitals.

​“The Health sector, as we did to face the pandemic together, is putting into practice a plan to guarantee quality medical care and medicines to the entire population.

“The model that we are applying is that of the IMSS Welfare, cfurther strengthening and expansion, consists of improving the installations of units doctors, health centers and hospitals, have doctors general, with specialists and with health personnel enough and all the time they will see doctors in health centers, also on weekends when people get sick,” he said at the National Palace.

He stressed that as part of the plan, the performance of clinical analyzes and the supply of medicines will be guaranteed at 100 percentin addition to the fact that the positions and benefits of 80,000 health workers will be regularized.

The President mentioned that inventories have already been taken in 14 states, with which it will be known exactly what each health center, community and municipality needs.

Likewise, the new operation plan is already being implemented in Nayarit, in order to better understand the results and replicate the voluntary federalization model in all the states of the country.

“We have already started the new operating plan in Nayarit, which will allow us to measure results and replicate the voluntary federalization method in all the states of the country. I am not talking about the budget because there is no financial ceiling for this plan, there is no limit, we have all the money that is needed,” he concluded.

