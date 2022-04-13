‘Ambulance. Escape plan’, an enjoyment and unleashed Michael Bay returns to his origins

Related news

Ambulance. escape plan is on his way to becoming the biggest commercial failure in the career of Michael Bay. If the omens end up being confirmed, it will be a jug of cold water both for Hollywood (only franchises, superheroes and some stars already seem to be a guarantee of success) and for a director who returns to his origins with an enjoyable and shameless exercise in action Based on a 2005 Danish thriller.

The director told during the promotional tour of his last work that Steven Spielberg had recommended him not to make more than three films of transformers. Bay did not listen to him and the robotic saga made him one of the richest men in Hollywood… and also one of the most stagnant. The franchise, creatively exhausted since the second installment despite the fervor of the public, occupied his agenda for a decade and made discoveries such as the highly vindicatable Pain and money were the exception and not war.

It doesn’t matter who it weighs, Michael Bay is a craftsman and an author. If you watch a couple of minutes of any of his work, it’s easy to recognize who’s behind the camera. The DNA doesn’t lie: devilish editing, explosions everywhere, absurd humor, occasional airs of dramatic intensity, thunderous noise, stylish photography and an unquestionable sense of entertainment. All of them are present again in the latest work of a director forged in advertising and video clips before revolutionizing action cinema in the 90s.





It’s not like it matters too much, but Ambulance. escape plan is the story of Will, a war veteran desperate to earn money to take care of his wife’s health problems and who ends up involved in a heist with his troublesome brother Danny. When the hit goes awry, the brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded police officer and a paramedic. The vehicle must make its way through a Los Angeles paralyzed by its characteristic traffic and the persecution of some authorities who want to get the police officer alive from a robbery that is on all televisions.

The heroic characters are in the hands of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (the revelation of Watchmen and protagonist of the new version of Candyman) and Eiza González, but it is Jake Gyllenhaal who takes over -for better and for worse- the film embracing his most hysterical instincts with the classic unpredictable and unleashed character of Bay’s cinema. after seeing him, it’s easy to understand why one reviewer said he looked like he had shot three lines of cocaine before each scene. Danny goes to the club of histrionic characters and on the verge of a heart attack in which the protagonists of Nightcrawler, OKJA Y Velvet Buzzsaw.

The star of the show isNevertheless, a Michael Bay perfectly aware of returning to the spirit of his early work. The director even dares to include two direct references to his first two feature films: The rock (repeating a Sean Connery joke) and Two rogue policemen (Will Smith’s slow motion car exit). With his 15th film, the filmmaker dazzles with an excessive and grandiose proposal in which you can see each and every one of the 40 million dollars of his surprisingly tight budget.

Michael Bay’s action never fails.



It’s amazing that this movie costs half as much. Morbiusa production that seems to embrace series B and darkness to hide its more limited means (others with exorbitant budgets, such as Joss Whedon’s montage of The Justice League200 million dollars were spent without ever being reflected on the screen).Ambulance. escape plan unapologetically recovers the spirit of that video store action cinema and glorifies it through a staging as noisy as it is effective that, once the initial dizziness of being in front of a Bay film has been overcome, It will make you wonder how the director managed to achieve those impossible angles and movements with the camera..

For years the director has been directly related to a macho cinema and brother-in-law. However, in his latest film, Bay includes a wink in the form of a kiss and a gay character (the negotiator who tries to put an end to the kidnapping). These days Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets It is news for having eliminated in China the six seconds that confirmed the director of Hogwarts as a homosexual man who had had a romantic relationship in the past with Grindelwald. bay not does not seek or deserve a medal for his gesture with an underrepresented community in cinema for all audiences, but his inclusion should not go unnoticed.

The dialogues often border on embarrassment. Characters make decisions that don’t always make sense. The spiky editing makes it hard to follow the action scenes at times. It is unnecessary for a story like this to reach 136 minutes in length. Many of the film’s flaws are as true as the sense of spectacle and entertainment it leaves behind is overwhelming. this return to the origins of the director. Whatever happens in theaters, hopefully this is the way forward for a director who shines brighter the more shameless his gaze behind the camera.

