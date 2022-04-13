Amber Heard’s Lawyer Says Johnny Depp Injured Himself: ‘He Just Cut His Finger’

The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began with a series of controversies as the judge commented on all the alleged abuses that the actor had committed against his ex-wife.

However, after the artist’s defense for showing that he did not commit any crime, the actress’s lawyer assured that he was the one who self-harmed.

“Johnny Depp he cut his finger himself, just like he put a hole in his cheek by putting out a cigarette on it,” he was heard saying. As recalled, in April 2020, the newspaper Daily Mail shared An audio of Depp confirms that the actor lost part of his finger when he had a fight with Amber Heard when they were in Australia. The medium published some photos of what his altercation was.

The popular ‘Jack Sparrow’ is heard saying the following: “I can’t find the finger. I am not able to find it”, mentioning the loss of it due to the fight.

The television cameras captured the reaction of the artist who cannot believe what he is hearing. Many fans showed their support for him through social networks using the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial airs on TV

In 2016, actor Johnny Depp and actress Amber Heard broke up. After her breakup, both got involved in a legal battle after the interpreter assured that she had been attacked by her ex-partner.

The confrontation intensified as a result of an article that Heard published in 2018 in Washington Post in which, without specifically mentioning his Depp, he gave his testimony as a victim of abuse. After the publication of the text, the actor denounced his ex-wife for defamation, a trial that can now be followed on television.

The portal comic book announced that the trial is broadcast through the American network Court TV. “Court cases that are very high-profile create a lot of buzz, and it can be hard for viewers to cut through these distractions and get a clear picture of the facts, but that’s where we come in,” Ethan Nelson, the network’s acting director, said in a statement. a statement.

“Between the camera right in the courtroom and our team of top-tier talent, Court TV will be the true source of an impartial and balanced perspective of the trial as it unfolds,” he added.

