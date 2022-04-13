Amber Heard reacts to defamation lawsuit; What did she say about Johnny Depp? – The Sun of Mexico

The actor yesterday filed a defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard in the state of Virginia after the publication of an article by the Washington Post, where his ex-wife speaks ill of him.

The trial, which began this Tuesday and which had the actors face-to-face, could last several weeks and in which there is a long list of witnesses such as the artists Ellen Barkin and James Franco.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: Hell

Amber Heard’s lawyers affirmed this Tuesday that the actress lived through hell during her marriage to Johnny Depp, converted according to them into a “monster” by drugs and alcohol, with attacks of “anger” that ended in verbal, physical and sexual assaults. sexual.

The two are accused of defamation in a trial near Washington that stems from a column published in the Washington Post in 2018, in which Heard described himself as a “victim of domestic violence” harassed by society after denouncing Depp for two years. before.

Heard “loved the side of Johnny that we see in the movies, charismatic, charming, generous, he’s the man she fell in love with,” her attorney Elaine Bredehoft told jurors.

“But unfortunately the monster appeared and this monster appeared when he was drinking or taking drugs,” he added, mentioning alcohol cocktails, medication, cocaine, ecstasy and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Depp had “an enormous rage” in him that transformed him into a “demon” and “it was during these episodes of rage that he verbally, psychologically, physically and sexually attacked” Heard, Bredehoft explained.

He recounted several scenes of violence, especially in March 2015 in Australia, where Depp was filming the fifth episode of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

Did Johnny Depp Hit Amber Heard?

The actress never took off her makeup kit to hide the bruises on her face, said the lawyer, who plans to show the jury “shocking photos” of Heard with “bruises, split lips, hair ripped out.”

In her opinion piece, the 35-year-old actress does not name Depp, 58, whom she met in 2009 and married in 2015.

A year later he applied for a restraining order, stating that the actor had hit him. But she resigned from these positions as part of her divorce, which was finalized in 2017.

Following the column’s publication in the newspaper, Depp, who denies hitting her, filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard, seeking $50 million in damages.

The actress, in turn, filed a defamation lawsuit in which she asks for 100 million dollars.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

This trial is reminiscent of the one held in 2020 in London, when the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor sued the publisher of The Sun newspaper for an article that presented him as a violent husband.

With information from AFP