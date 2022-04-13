Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of sexually assaulting her while she was unconscious

On April 11, the new legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp began in Virginia, United States, this time a trial for defamation for the Washington Post article that Heard signed in 2018. During the initial statements of the process, the lawyer of the actress has made a shocking accusation that until now had not been made public: accuses Depp of sexually assaulting her while she was unconscious. The incident would have taken place near the end of their relationship, after Heard passed out drunk.

Of course Depp’s lawyers, Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez, have categorically denied that anything like this ever happened, calling Heard “a deeply disturbed person” and accusing her of making it up because she doesn’t have enough evidence to win the trial: “Mrs Heard had never made that accusation against Mr Depp, it was not part of his abuse allegations in 2016, so what has changed? When he realized the seriousness of what he was claiming (being a victim of gender-based violence), he panicked and alleged sexual assault. In Mr. Depp’s 58 years, not a single woman has accused him of violence and no one in Hollywood or the world had reason to think he was an abuser until Ms. Heard publicly framed him.”Vasquez told the jury. As part of their legal strategy, the actor’s lawyers have questioned Heard’s credibility in his defense, recalling when he claimed to have donated the 7 million divorce settlement to charities such as Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union and it was shown that he had made no such payments.

According to Depp’s legal team, Heard is the real perpetrator of domestic violence in marriage, adding that “The only medical report for injuries during the entire relationship was one sustained by Mr. Depp after an argument shortly after they were married, when they were in Australia, in which she threw a bottle of vodka at him which burst on his hand, cutting his fingertips”. This event had already been revealed in Depp’s trial against his former lawyer, Jake Bloom, when the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor said that his Little Richard (nickname he put on his finger) bled as much as Vesuvius and became infected: “I was trying to deal with the insanity of having my finger cut off by the woman I was married to”he said then in a deposition before the police.

A show

Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, read the entire article the actress wrote for the Washington Post in which she revealed herself as a victim of domestic abuse, although Depp was not directly named. Rottenborn blamed Depp for the lewd nature of the trial, saying that “He wants to turn this case into a six-week public spectacle of the most intimate aspects of their relationship and their marriage.” Elaine Bredehoft, also on Heard’s team, painted her ex-husband as a profligate individual whose outbursts were fueled by his drug use. She also assured that the finger issue was an act of self-mutilation: “You will hear experts testify about this injury and how fantastic his version is, but the truth is that he was with Marilyn Manson all week doing cocaine.”

Depp sued his ex-partner for 50 million dollars after the publication of that opinion column, assuring that he had damaged his image and his career and that he had lost roles in a new sequel to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and in the rest of the installments from ‘Fantastic Beasts’. She contradicted for 100 million and has not managed to sign for more films than the sequel to ‘Aquaman’, a contract that she already had confirmed before this began. For Depp to win the trial, a jury made up of 7 people will have to determine that he did not exercise violence against his then-partner and that Heard lied and acted maliciously in making those claims. Among the witnesses who will go through the process, policemen who answered emergency calls in 2016 and stars such as Jason Momoa, James Franco or Paul Bettany are expected to testify. In the case of Elon Musk, it seems that Depp’s lawyers have failed to notify him and the actor has implied that the Tesla billionaire is the one paying Heard’s legal bills: “She Sucked His Crooked Cock And He Gave Her A Few Shitty Lawyers”, he wrote in a message to one of his agents. To make matters worse, the trial, supervised by Judge Penney Azcarate, is being televised.