Amazon Wants More Chris Pratt Time Travel Adventures

‘The war of tomorrow’ was the great hope of amazon For this summer. He paid a whopping 200 million dollars to paramount for getting hold of it and has promoted it relentlessly for weeks. It finally premiered on July 2 and Amazon have been so satisfied with the result that they have already launched a sequel.

An early stage of development

For now, the project has not gone beyond starting negotiations with Skydance, producer of the first installment, to launch a continuation of the story. According to Deadline, the idea is to have the same team, because if something works, it is better to touch it as little as possible.

That would mean that Chris McKay repeat as director, Zach Dean take care of the script again and that Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, and JK Simmons lead the cast again. Without going into spoilers, let’s see what they invent to justify all those returns taking into account what happens in the first installment…

In the absence of really reliable specific data on the number of viewings -although it is estimated that it has achieved a better first weekend than other major launches on the platform such as ‘Borat, the sequel film’ or ‘Without remorse’, which has clear is that Amazon Prime Video subscribers have been delighted with the film, giving it an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

What is not known is what could be the history of ‘Tomorrow’s War 2’. I imagine that not even those involved really know it, and now the rest will be to find something worth telling and avoid ending up shaping one of those lazy sequels with little or nothing to contribute.