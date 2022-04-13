All Fortnite Week 4 Resistance Challenges

Resistance missions are a series of challenges that Fortnite implemented in the game so that players can get battle pass points and also learn a little more about the history of the battle royale by Epic.

Last week all missions revolved around the Daily Bugle. The Resistance was attempting to retake the area from the clutches of the Imagined Order. This time, the battlefield moves to Canyon Condo.

These are the Resistance missions for week 4:

Establish connection with device near Abandoned Sawmill (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season PE

Establish a connection to the device near an outpost of the Seven (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season XP

Establish connection with the device near The Sanctuary (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season PE

Complete these Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 challenges and missions allows you to gain experience with which to level upget Battle Stars and thus unlock things from the pass.

Remember that you have one week to complete the missions, so you will have until April 19 to get as many seasonal experience points as possible