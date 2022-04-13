Alex Rodríguez reacts to the engagement of Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez was teased about his ex Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck during the broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN2 by co-host Michael Kay.

“It’s a great time in sports,” Kay said while talking to A-Rod about the Yankees-Red Sox game. “We have a new Masters champion, the playoffs NBA games are about to start, baseball is in full swing, people are getting married. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.”

The 46-year-old former Yankees star laughed in response to the subtle reference to Lopez and Affleck’s engagement, which was announced on April 8. Rodríguez then replied: “Happiness and world peace is what we are looking for.”

Lopez, 52, confirmed that she is engaged to Affleck, 49, for the second time in an announcement through her newsletter, On The JLo18 years after they called off their first wedding.

Lopez showed off her large greenstone diamond ring in a video attached to the e-newsletter, crying and looking at the ring.

the actress of marry me and the former baseball player ended their two-year engagement in April 2021, after starting their relationship in 2017. The couple postponed their wedding twice during the covid-19 pandemic, saying they would marry “when the time is right.” .

The couple denied breakup rumors in March 2021, explaining that they were “working some things out.” However, Rodríguez and López announced their separation less than a month later in a joint statement: “We have realized that we are better as friends and we hope to continue being so. We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects.”