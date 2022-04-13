The renowned actor Al Pacino has sparked rumors of a possible affair with someone younger than him. Who is it about? Al Pacino would be dating someone 50 years younger than him | Source: diffusion



The world-renowned Hollywood actor, Al Pacino, would apparently be dating a 28-year-old girl. Something that is relatively common in the world of cinema, as is the case with many other actors, such as the past relationship between Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore, who were almost 20 years apart, or the case of George Clooney, who is 17 years older than his wife.

Despite this, it still has an impact on the public eye, who have been shocked by the possible affair that Al Pacino has with a young woman who takes him nothing more and nothing less than half a decade of life.

Al Pacino in outings with a young woman

A couple of days ago, Al Pacino, the 81-year-old actor, was seen dining with Noor Alfallah, a 28-year-old girl, with whom he shared an evening at a renowned American restaurant called “Felix Trattoria” located in Venice, Calif.

This situation caused a lot of uproar in the media and social networks, since there was immediate speculation of a possible romance between the beautiful young woman and the renowned actor of “The Godfather”.

However, as much as it was believed to be a private dinner, Jason Momoa and Julian Schnabel could also be seen at the dinner. Even the leading actor of “Aquaman” published a photo of the dinner with Al Pacinoon his official Instagram profile.





Al Pacino and his background

As if that were not enough, if the alleged relationship materializes, this would not be the first time that Al Pacino It is related to a young woman, since previously the American actor was dating the Israeli actress Meital Dohan, who was 39 years apart.

In addition, the young Noor Alfallah has not been exempt from a taste for the elderly, since she was previously linked in an affair with nothing more and nothing less than the lead singer of the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, when the artist was 73 years old and the young Alfallah was 23 years old.

A moment that causes a stir for the spectators, but it is not surprising Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah.