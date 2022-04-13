Al Pacino sparks romance rumors with someone 50 years his junior

In Hollywood, it’s not uncommon for the rich and famous to date people much younger than them.

madonnawho is 63, has made headlines for dating a string of men nearly 30 years her junior, and has generated a lot of controversy.

She attributes the public shock to sexism and age discrimination.

“I’ve been kicked out my entire career, and a lot of that is because I’m a woman and also because I refuse to live a conventional life…I have lovers who are three decades younger than me. people feel very uncomfortable,” he told Harper’s Bazaar in 2017.

the iconic singer cher She has also dated men much younger than her, such as the two “Top Gun” stars, Tom Cruise and Val Kilmercounting to People that their age differences were “a bigger problem back then”.

She added: “The truth is, if I hadn’t dated younger men, I never would have dated.

Younger men were not intimidated by older women. But older men in my age category, they weren’t having it.”

The controversy older women face is not quite the same for older men who choose to date much younger women.

George Clooney he is 17 years older than his wife Amal. michael douglas he is 25 years older than his wife Catherine Zeta-Jonesto this day. james woods has dated a number of younger women, at one point going out with a 19-year-old when he was 53.

Now the legendary actor from “Serpico” Al Pacino has sparked rumors of an affair with a woman 53 years younger than him.

Al Pacino was spotted with Mick Jagger’s 28-year-old ex

“The Godfather” icon Al Pacino has never walked down the aisle or put a ring on it, and even at 81 years oldIt remains a perpetual bachelor with a penchant for dating younger women.

One of his famous partners, the Israeli actress meital dohan, 39 years his junior, blamed their split on Pacino being much, much older. Now, Page Six is ​​reporting that Pacino is out to dinner with a woman 53 years his junior, and she is none other than Pacino’s ex-girlfriend. Mick Jagger, Noor Alfallah.

The media reported that Pacino and Alfallah28, were seen dining together at Felix Trattoria in Venice, California, on April 9, and then left the place together in the same car.

However, they were not alone.

The star of “Aquaman” Jason Momoa joined them, along with the famous artist julian schnabel.

The “Game of Thrones” star even posted about the dinner on his official Instagram, where you can see Pacino and Alfallah sitting together.

If the rumors of their romance are true, this would not be the first time that Alfallah has chosen the company of an older man, as he allegedly had a secret affair with jagger when she was 23 years old and he was 74according to Page Six.