after Spider-Man, Zendaya and Andrew Garfield were reunited

The actress from Dune and the actor from Tick, Tick… ​​BOOM! they met once more. Here the images on the red carpet prior to the delivery of the Academy.

The Oscar awards they are already here! The expected 94th edition It has already started with the aim of recognizing the best productions, performers and directors who stood out throughout 2021 with unforgettable films. But it also involves the meeting of iconic figures from the entertainment industry. In this sense, we returned to see together once again Andrew Garfield Already Zendaya after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film, released in December 2021, was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it was the third installment with Tom Holland like peter parker But that was not all, because in addition to the classic characters of the superhero franchise, it also meant the return of his predecessors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Without a doubt, it was an almost unprecedented impact at the box office.

Fans spent months waiting for the reunion of the three Spider-Man, but they were pleasantly surprised to discover that they also managed to have an important connection with secondary characters. This was demonstrated, for example, with Zendaya in the skin of MJ. Since the appearance of the protagonist of The Amazing Spider-Manrevealed an unparalleled chemistry that crossed the screen.

The same thing happened with one of the most remarkable scenes: when the character of Zendaya is about to fall into the void, Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker throws himself behind her for his life and thus close an open wound. It is that it is a clear reference to the tape in which Gwen StacyEmma Stone, finally dies leaving a mark on the protagonist forever. Their connection made people talk and since then everyone hopes to see them together again.

The big night of the Oscar Awards was the perfect opportunity: the actress, representing dunesand the actor nominated for Tick, Tick… Boom! They crossed paths on the red carpet and did not hesitate to take the time to hug, pose for the cameras, and even take a selfie that quickly went viral on social networks. There is no doubt that this is just the beginning of a great friendship and, perhaps, of a duo that could be repeated on screen.