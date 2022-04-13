Adam Sandler to star in Safdie Brothers movie again

As with other performers on the Hollywood scene such as Nicolas Cage, Adam Sandler is considered a bad actor. Or, if he doesn’t have that consideration, at least it’s clear that the bulk of his filmography is made up of low-quality comedies. However, if there is something that the industry has shown year after year, it is that any actor can surprise the world with a role. In Sandler’s case this happened with the recent Rough diamondsthe story of crime and greed produced by Netflix in which unfairly, He was not nominated for Best Actor at the 2020 Oscars. Now, according to Indiewire the directors of the crime drama (the Safdie brothers) They will collaborate with Sandler again on a new feature film.

At the moment neither the title nor the argument of this new bet is known, but it is expected that happen more by 2023 since both the directors and the comedian currently have busy schedules. Filmmakers are immersed in The Cursea Showtime series starring Emma Stone, Sandler for his part is shooting the sequel to Criminals at Sea. In addition to this latest project, the actor is involved in Spaceman, a science fiction feature film in which he shares a cast with Carey Mulligan and Paul Dano. Forays into auteur cinema are not a complete novelty on Adam Sandler’s agenda either. In 2002 he premiered intoxicated with love by Paul Thomas Anderson and in 2017 he reported to Noah Baumbach in The Meyerowitz Stories.

Benny and Josh Safdie they are the duo of the moment in the direction of the author, with the permission of the commercial vision that the Russos manage. They premiered in 2014 with Heaven Know What and both have also appeared in multiple films as performers. Although they are both, Beny is the real visible face, thanks in part to her good display in front of the camera. This year we have been able to see it in Licorice Pizza as would-be senator Joel Wachs or in the future series of Obi-Wan Kenobi, in which he has a role yet to be revealed. The Safdies continued to handle hectic underworld stories with the brilliant Good timestarring Robert Pattinson and reached the top, polishing the jewel of your style in Rough diamonds.