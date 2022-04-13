Adam Sandler and Christopher McDonald recreate a scene from “Happy Gilmore” 25 years after its premiere

During the 90’s, Adam Sandler he made a name for himself in Hollywood by starring in various comedic movies. “Happy Gilmore”, one of his most remembered titles, turned 25 and the actor decided to recreate a scene to celebrate this anniversary.

Through his Twitter account, the interpreter of “Uncut Gems” published a video in which he appears on a golf course, ready to unleash his famous swing that made him a champion in the remembered film.

“It’s been 25 years since I did this. Let’s see what happens,” he said. Sandler in the aforementioned video. “I’m scared. Shooter McGavin, this is for you”, He commented later, referring to the character played by actor Christopher McDonald.

“I’m not going to lie to you. This is in tatters. It has gone quite well. You’re dead shooter”, Said the actor after making his shot and laughing.

As recalled, inHappy Gilmore”, Adam Sandler plays a retired hockey player who decides to try his hand at golf to pay off his grandmother’s house. His enemy in this comedy is, precisely, the pedantic golfer McGavin.

Christopher McDonald’s response

before the video of Adam Sandler remembering his film “Happy Gilmore”, of which he was a screenwriter, his partner Christopher McDonald He decided to answer him, embodying his character in a video that he also shared on his Twitter account.

“Good riddance, Gilmore. 25 years, huh? (…) Thanks to all the fans and thanks to you, Adam Sandler, Why don’t you meet me on the 9th Green at 9, Gilmore? oh and wear something nice”, said the actor as he prepared to put a golf ball from his house.

It should be remembered that “Happy Gilmore” It was directed by Dennis Dugan and featured a cast that, in addition to Sandler and McDonald, also featured Julie Bowen, Frances Bay and Carl Weathers.

