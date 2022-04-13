Actors who took their love from fiction to reality

Although it is said that “reality often surpasses fiction”, it is also true that “fiction jumps to reality” and film actors and directors are a clear example of this, since in some cases, after sharing screen, some took the love story that they starred in real life, although they did not always end in a “they lived happily ever after”.

So today in the international kiss day, we will review those couples. But why is this phenomenon, where love arises at work, more common in actors than in other professions? What happens to make them fall in love with their colleagues? Is it a simple whim? Or are there truths that science supports about it?

“Without a doubt, coexistence plays a predominant role in the fact that some of these characters believe affective ties either sex affective. The actors often have to settle for months in remote places, that gives rise to these two isolated people, living together 24 hours a day, to see in the other that company that they have sometimes left, and if you add the issue of bring the hormones through the roof, it gives a really explosive combination”, said Mireya Terrein, couples psychologist.

The specialist reiterates that, as long as it is not a filming that requires the protagonists to travel to separate destinations, this condition is the ideal for love to flourish, in addition to the idealization on the part of both actors.

“We could say that filming is something like being stranded on a desert island, whose only companion of the opposite sex is that stunning boy who tells us that he loves us chapter after chapter, or that girl with impressive curves and the look of an angel who dies of love in our arms,” ​​he said.

Here are some of the couples who have gone from the screen to real life.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

They began their love story after working together on “Mr and Mrs smith” and when they revealed their romance, a scandal broke out, since Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston. After 14 years of relationship and five years of marriage, the couple had three biological children plus three adopted children. In 2019 they broke up and their divorce made headlines.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

These actors had several love stories on screen, one of them in “Daredevil” (2003), but the one that has ended worse is the real one, the one that has led them through a complicated divorce with children involved, although it seems that now they get along better. They were married from 2005 to 2018

Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith

After meeting on the set of the Spanish film “Two Much” (1995), the American actress began a relationship with the Spanish. After their respective divorces, they were married on May 14, 1996. Her daughter, Stella del Carmen Banderas, was born on September 24, 1996 in Marbella, Spain. The couple divorced in 2014.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

Aniston and Theroux met on the set of “Tropic Thunder,” which he wrote and produced with Ben Stiller in 2008. They then started dating when they made the movie.”wanderlust”, in 2012. After three years, in 2015, they got married, although their marriage lasted only three years, when in 2018, they announced their amicable separation.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem

The actors were friends from a young age and lived a passionate story in the film “Ham Ham” (1992) but it was not until many years later, in 2008, when both starred in the film “Vicky, Cristina, Barcelona” that began a relationship that after more than two years of dating was consummated in a marriage that took place in early July 2010 on Johnny Depp’s private island in the Bahamas. They have two children: Leo and Luna.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The couple began dating after meeting on the set of the film “The rum diary”, in 2011. By January 2014, Johnny and Amber were engaged and married in February 2015 in Los Angeles. In July, Depp bought an island in the Bahamas where a new party was held and on May 23, 2016, Heard filed for divorce and days later he obtained a restraining order, after declaring before the Court that he had suffered physical and verbal abuse. of Depp throughout their marriage.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

The couple met on the series “the 70’s show”, where both gave life to teenage boyfriends, but it was years later, in 2011, when they both starred in “Friends with benefits” that love arose and as of 2012 they maintain a stable relationship. The actors married on July 4, 2015 and have two children.

On September 30, 2014, Kunis gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. On November 30, 2016, they welcomed their second child, Dimitri Portwood. Kutcher.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

The young stars met during the filming of the movie “The Last Song”, which they both starred in in 2010 and after that they were romantically linked. Cyrus and Hemsworth They maintained a sentimental relationship until 2015, when they announced their separation, however, in March 2016, the singer’s godmother, Dolly Parton, confirmed the reconciliation of Cyrus and Hemsworth. On December 23, 2018 and after 10 years of intermittent relationship, the couple married in a family ceremony. On August 10, 2019, their separation was confirmed after eight months of marriage, and Hemsworth filed for divorce 10 days later.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

They met during the filming of the film “Green Lantern”, 2011. After the premiere of the film, the actors confirmed their courtship. The couple married on September 9, 2012, at Boone Hall in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and on December 31, 2014, they became parents to a girl named James. On September 30, 2016 they became parents for the second time to Inez and in August 2019 the couple welcomed their third daughter, Betty.