Actor Tom Hanks sneaks into photos of a bride on her wedding day

There are dates in life that remain in our memory forever. Above all, the first times: the day of our birth, the first day of school, our first sports victory, the first love and the day of our wedding.

Getting married should be one of the most exciting experiences in anyone’s life. After several months, sometimes even years, organizing all the preparations for the event, the morning of the wedding must be a frenzy of sensations, final arrangements and a torrent of congratulations from friends and family.

All couples will have anecdotes before they walk up the aisle and look into the eyes of their future spouse to say yes, but a bride from Pittsburgh will be able to tell a story that will surprise all moviegoers.

On the way to the ceremony, Grace Gwaltneythe bride, was about to get into a limousine when suddenly the actor Tom Hankswho was in town shooting the movie A man named OttoHe came up behind her to surprise her.

Rachel Rowland, a Pittsburgh wedding photographer, recalls the fun and fortuitous encounter. “We were all very surprised and I started taking pictures to get some fun shots. She said to me, ‘My name is Tom Hanks!’ Can I take a picture with the bride?” And he laughed happily and posed,” explains the photographer of the meeting.

In an interview, the bride explained that the encounter caught her off guard and she froze, not knowing what to do. She was so shocked by the incident that at first she wasn’t sure it was him. It’s his voice, I think, she thought. “You see him and then he starts talking… he was whispering in my ear and I was thinking about toy story“.

Gwaltney says she couldn’t wait to tell her future husband about the encounter and as they turned their backs for their first look, she whispered that she had just met Tom Hanks.

Rachel Rowland: Instagram