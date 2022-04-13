A skyscraper in the Plaza de Catalunya?

* The author is part of the community of readers of La Vanguardia





Jesus Fraiz Ordonez

With the end of the Civil War, the Plaza de Catalunya underwent an urban change, especially in the buildings, since the banks took over the buildings.

This made it lose what little charm it had, since the entertainment venues gradually disappeared and caused the public to move to other areas in the evenings, as the banks closed.

This was especially the case on the sidewalks on the mountain and sea sides. The only thing breaking the monotony was the corner of Calle Pelayo, where Zúrich at street level and Avenida de la Luz, in the basement, were the meeting point for the people who met there.



The Avenue of Light. Jesús Fraiz Ordóñez / http://labarcelonadeantes.com/





Jesus Fraiz Ordonez

Of all the shows that the square once had, there was only the old Catalonia Hall, later the Catalonia Cinema, built on the ground floor of the building of the now-defunct Teodoro Bosch house. It was inaugurated on Saturday June 22, 1912.

For its construction, the architect Claudi Durán i Ventosa had to start the foundations at a depth of 11 meters, since at that time it was where the bed of the old riera d’en Malla river was located, which descended, before being diverted by Caspe street, by the Rambla de Catalunya and the old Ramblas.



Current block of El Triangle in an image from 1942, with the Catalonia Cinema. Jesús Fraiz Ordóñez / http://labarcelonadeantes.com/

The urbanization of the block of Plaza de Catalunya, Vergara y Pelayo, was the indirect cause that the cinema had to close its doors on November 2, 1993 with the projection of the film Jurassicpark, by Steven Spielberg, to benefit the Children’s Villages.

The other building that remained was the Rigat Hall, a nightclub and restaurant that from 1940 to 1960 was brightening up the square, the date on which El Corte Inglés acquired the building in order to expand its empire.



Promotional poster for the Rigat Hall. Jesús Fraiz Ordóñez / http://labarcelonadeantes.com/





Jesus Fraiz Ordonez

In the plaza, still with a dirt floor, families and outsiders entertained on weekend afternoons feeding the pigeons. I myself with my parents would practice the beautiful sport of walking, then there was not even television.



Jesús Fraiz Ordóñez, as a child, with his parents in Plaza de Catalunya, in 1944. Jesús Fraiz Ordóñez / http://labarcelonadeantes.com/

In 1955, the architect, engineer and businessman José María Bosch Aymerich, president of the Levita Bosch Aymerich real estate company and president of the board of directors of the Masella (Girona) ski resort, carried out a project that would once again have changed the urban landscape of the square.

He designed a modern 40-storey skyscraper for the famous triangle that until then had an uninhabited lot on the old grounds of the disappeared station, which made that part of the city ugly.

Let us remember that, previously, the American architects John Mead Howells and James Gamble Rogers had designed another skyscraper of 30 floors and 130 meters high in the surroundings of the square.



Skyscraper designed for the Plaza de Catalunya in Barcelona by the architects John Mead Howells and James Gamble Rogers. Jesús Fraiz Ordóñez / http://labarcelonadeantes.com/

Aymerich’s project generated great controversy and the City Council, which had not yet decided on the use of the aforementioned place, called a tender to award the construction of a unique building on the most coveted site in the city.



Aymerich skyscraper project. Jesús Fraiz Ordóñez / http://labarcelonadeantes.com/

The Levitt Bosch Aymerich real estate company was the only one that presented a project and the initiative was never consolidated, ending up in court. After a long judicial process, it was determined to abandon the project.

With the arrival of the 1960s, the square received a new impetus and, although the same monotony continued in its buildings, the movement of vehicles and people had increased considerably.

This caused the opening of new public entrances towards underground transport and a distribution of surface traffic, both at the pedestrian and transport level.



Works in the square in the middle of the 20th century. Jesús Fraiz Ordóñez / http://labarcelonadeantes.com/

New entrances to the subways were opened that, over time, became obsolete and new ones were opened. The opening in 1962 of El Corte Inglés and the successive extensions aggravated the problem even more, since it brought much more movement, especially vehicles, to the square.

This caused the last important reform to be carried out at the structure level. Not so in traffic, which still had successive changes

The then mayor, José María de Porcioles, remodeled the central part of the square, removing the paved floor and replacing it with raised marble tiles, which drew a large star framed in a circle.

The hobby of going to feed the pigeons caused serious stability problems for people, since after watering or on rainy days, it was impossible to cross the square without exposing oneself to slipping.



Plaza de Catalunya in 1939. Jesús Fraiz Ordóñez / http://labarcelonadeantes.com/

On the mountain side, two fountains and a parterre were placed that joined them. There was still an entrance to the basement, but, on the sea side, a space with grass, plants and a Floral Clock was placed, which for a time was a tourist attraction.

But as in most cases, municipal projects have two variants: The first when it is projected and the second when its conservation is not carried out. If you add to this the lack of vigilance, it gradually caused the deterioration of the clock, which is why it was eliminated, leaving the place with only grass and plants.

In 1966 the construction of an underground car park began which, over time, collapsed

The parking in the shape of an L, it began in the square from Rivadeneyra on the seaside sidewalk until it reached the intersection of Paseo de Gracia with Ronda de San Pedro and a small detour to the basements of El Corte Inglés. It was extended to the first section of the Rambla Catalunya up to the Gran Vía.

Finally, in 1990, it was extended with the only remaining section to occupy the Ronda Universidad a Canaletas (crossing through Vergara). If we join the car parks and the seasons, we would establish a new square in the subsoil.



Plaza de Catalunya in 1950. Jesús Fraiz Ordóñez / http://labarcelonadeantes.com/

In 1967, a work was carried out in the basement of the intersection of Pelayo, Rambla and the square itself that came to solve the large number of people forced to hinder traffic in the area.

An underground roundabout was designed to join the stations of Line 3 and the Ferrocarriles de la Generalitat, which, together with the union that had been made between the two metro lines, first of all avoided paying passengers on the transport and, secondly, to avoid the (spectacular) traffic of those travelers on the surface.

On October 5, 1983, Barcelona was once again on the verge of suffering the blow of ETA, since two bombs were planted that luckily did not explode: one, in a flower bed on the Ramblas de Santa Mónica in front of the Military Government and , another, on the third floor of the Armed Forces Cultural Center ‘Casino Militar San Jorge’, located in Plaza Cataluña nº 16. The artifact was placed in a hatch in the men’s service. Army artificers managed to deactivate them.

In 1984, after many discrepancies, it was agreed that the square needed a revival, since little by little it had degenerated



Change, in 1952, in the rounded dome of this building in Plaza de Catalunya because the Franco Government did not like it. Jesús Fraiz Ordóñez / http://labarcelonadeantes.com/

The vanguard on April 29 in an article criticized the deterioration suffered by the square, poorly lit and devoid of those places that once gave it life: American Soda, La Bodega Andaluza, El Bar La Luna, Café Zurich, Bracafé, Teatro Eldorado, Café Ribas, Maisón Dorée, La Cala Restaurant, Cinema Salón Cataluña (Cine Catalunya), Salón Rigat, Bar Lemans and the entrance to Avenida de la Luz, which was the meeting place (especially in winter) , for those newcomers to the city, who could not afford large expenses and spent the evenings partying sheltered from the cold.

Since then the square has undergone several changes in its buildings

The FNAC-El Triangle building solved in a less bad way the problem of the block, in front of El Corte Inglés. Little by little it has taken over the Besòs side block, the mountain side sidewalk with only two buildings is left with few possibilities.

The sidewalk on the sea side remains, which, although without major deployments, is the one with the greatest chance of some change taking place, which encourages us to visit Plaza de Catalunya just as our ancestors dreamed of.





Jesus Fraiz Ordonez

