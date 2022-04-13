A Latina hairstylist helps boost the self-esteem of women who have lost their hair

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    Omar Apollo, the young Mexican-American who has achieved his musical success through the Internet

    04:08

  • Two Mexicans create a company to help their community with personal finances

    02:05

  • A Latina takes refuge in sports to overcome life’s challenges and inspire other women

    01:48

  • Julissa Arce invites immigrants to embrace their own identity and culture in her new book

    03:36

  • “There is no money in the banks to compensate”: A Hispanic spent 27 years in prison being innocent

    09:00

  • Latina leaves her mark as an engineer at NASA and seeks to take the first woman to the moon

    02:36

  • A Latino manages to save more than 100 businesses in a Los Angeles market

    01:43

  • “They give me strength.” This peasant mother works from dawn to dusk to open doors for her children

    04:02

  • Latino honors the Puerto Rican and Dominican flavor in a restaurant with chocolate dishes

    01:51

  • Doctor Ilan Shapiro presents the book ‘Doctors with Wings’

  • Latinos in California are ready to support their national teams in Qatar 2022

    03:08

  • Ecuador and Qatar will play the opening match of Qatar 2022 and the fans celebrate

    02:32

  • A Dominican artist designs acrylic nails with food and is all the rage on social media

    02:37

  • Los Angeles celebrates the classification of Mexico to Qatar 2022 to the rhythm of ‘El Rey’

    03:41

  • A Latina walks again after suffering an accident and succeeds in the world of construction

    07:55

  • Latina designer creates a network of barbershops in Miami and supports other women to empower themselves

    04:48

  • A Panamanian seeks to resume her love for art and changes her look to achieve it

    03:14

  • Is Nicole Kidman’s photo reacting to Will Smith’s hit fake? T Verify tells you the truth

    02:32

  • Latina entrepreneurs travel to New York to ring the Nasdaq bell

    02:30

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker