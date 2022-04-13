A group of influencers and hairdressers caused damage to the Teatro Colón at an event for a cosmetics brand

The group of people who remained outside broke the glass of one of the entrance doors of the Colón and then forced their way into the mayor’s box. By pushing the doors they ended up breaking the locks. They even violated an usherette who was trying to order the entrance and she ended up upset.

Teatro Colón incidents.mp4 IG @richcova

The contract had been agreed by the management of Maria Victoria Alcarazwhich ended months ago in the middle of a dispute with the dancer Pigeon Herrera for the dedication of the theater dancers.

Renting for private events is something common in all the great halls of the world, from the Scala in Milan to the Paris Opera or the Solís theater in Montevideo. Jorge Telermanwho took office a few weeks ago, respected the contract with L’Oreal.

In the program that began weeks ago, only 7 operas are included, a very low number for a theater with 1,000 employees that is world famous for its dedication to opera. Especially for subscribers who pay up to 400 thousand pesos per year and claim that there is at least one different opera per month. Even more so after paying the subscription religiously during the pandemic and not receiving a discount even though they could not even enter the theater.

In addition to this repetitive programming, there are complaints about the exclusion of national singers and dancers without justification in the 2022 season.

Already the recital of The Beriso last week, in which furniture was destroyed, generated controversy. “They messed with the velvet,” they complained at the Colón, terrified that a rock band would invade a room acoustically prepared for other styles with their amplifiers. The recital was accompanied by struggles at the door and accusations of 500 trout tickets.

Statement from L’Oreal about what happened at the Teatro Colón

From L’Oréal Professionnel we deeply regret what happened at the Majirel event that took place at the Teatro Colón last Monday and we apologize for it.

Unfortunately, we had an error in the management of the tickets and the call was more successful than we expected, exceeding the capacity of people authorized to enter. Regardless of the error, the safety of people is always a priority and fundamental principle, so there was no way that everyone could enter. Although we understand the discomfort that the situation could have generated in the group of approximately 200 guests who did not have access to the event, we condemn the violent reactions in this cultural space that is a source of pride for the heritage of the city and the country.

We are already in contact with the authorities and we work hand in hand to study what happened; as with our teams to prevent a situation like this from happening again in the future; and we are searching for alternatives to remedy the impact individually and collectively on all affected members of our beloved and important community.