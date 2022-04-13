A business proposal: Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong lead popularity charts in South Korea | Dorama, SBS, Kdramas, Job Proposal, Netflix | Asian culture

The airing of chapter 12 of “A business proposal” spelled the end of the story for Kang Tae Moo and Shin Ha Ri. However, support for the Korean series starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong is only increasing and so on. A recent Good Data Corporation popularity chart proves it.

On April 12 (KST), Good Data Corporation released its weekly list of the most mentioned k-dramas and actors in South Korea for the first days of April, based on articles, blogs, social media interaction, and more. Below, we present the top 10 most popular dramas in the first week of April.

10. tvN’s “Military Prosecutor Doberman”

9. KBS’s “The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won”

8. tvN’s “Kill heel”

7. KBS 2’s “Love Twist”

6. JTBC’s “Green Mothers’ Club”

5. MBC’s “Tomorrow”

4. JTBC’s “My Liberation Notes”

3. SBS “Again my life”

2. tvN’s “Our Blues”

1. “A business proposal” from SBS

Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong play CEO Kang and employee Shin Ha Ri, respectively, in the Korean drama “A business proposal.” Photo: SBS

While “A business proposal” tops the charts in South Korea, the leading actors of the romantic comedy are not far behind. After being called as the ‘Korean Emma Stone’, Kim Se Jeong has become one of the favorite actresses of the moment. Check out the top 10 Korean actors who shocked viewers here.

10. Kim Woo Bin from “Our Blues”

9. Lee Yo Won from “Green mothers’ club”

8. Lee Hye Young from “Kill heel”

7. Lee Jung Eun from “Our Blues”

6. Seol In Ah from “A business proposal”

5. Cha Seung Won from “Our Blues”

4. Kim Min Gyu from “A business proposal”

3. Lee Joon Gi from “Again my life”

2. Ahn Hyo Seop from “A business proposal”

1. Kim Se Jeong from “A business proposal”

Kim Min Gyu, Seol In Ah, Kim Se Jeong, and Ahn Hyo Seop’s “A business proposal” has led in primetime viewership since its premiere on February 28. Photo: SBS

“A business proposal” featured a hilarious office love story between GO Food CEO Kang Tae Moo and a company worker Shin Ha Ri. With just 12 episodes, the SBS k-drama stole the hearts of fans with lead performances by Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong.