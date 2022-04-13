85 series, movies and documentaries on Netflix, HBO Max, Filmin, Disney+, Amazon, Movistar Plus+, Apple TV and Atresplayer

Holy Wednesday and surely a lot of you will already be preparing a little getaway for these days. or watching how to take advantage of your platforms this Easter.

So let’s review the premieres that arrive. Specifically, 85 series, films and documentaries in Netflix, HBO Max, Filmin, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar Plus+, Apple TV+ and Atresplayer.

‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ (Anatomy of a Scandal)

created by Melissa James Gibson and David E. Kelley | Distribution: Sienna Miller Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend and Naomi Scott

The new adaptation/miniseries of scandals, secrets and lies by David E. Kelley takes us into British politics with a minister of parliament with a meteoric career who suddenly finds himself reeling.

‘Fresh’

directed by Mimi Cave | Distribution: Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan

Comedy that delves into the thriller to tell the story of Noa, a young woman obsessed with online dating who unexpectedly finds herself flirting with someone in the supermarket. However, she will soon find out that he is not what she seems.

‘The heirs of the earth’

written by Jordi Frades et al. | Distribution: Yon González, Elena Rivera, Rodolfo Sancho, Aitor Luna, Aria Bedmar, David Solans and Michelle Jenner

Adaptation of the homonymous novel by Ildefonso Falcones and sequel to the remarkable ‘The Cathedral of the Sea’. On this occasion, we follow Hugo Llor, who pursues his dream of being a shipbuilder until the Puig family, an enemy family of his mentor, crosses his path.

‘wounds’

developed by Eduardo Galdo | Distribution: Adriana Ugarte, María León, Cosette Silguero, etc.

Adaptation of the Japanese series (and its Turkish version) ‘Mother’, we go to the Andalusian wetlands to learn the story of a biologist who will meet a little unattended girl.

Sunday at Atresplayer

‘The Kardashians’

Showrunners: Danielle King

The K family returns: Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie They reopen their homes so that we can get into their day-to-day business and family life.

‘outer range’

created by Brian Watkins | Distribution: Josh Brolin, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, etc.

Supernatural drama that takes us to Wyoming, United States, where a rancher stumbles upon a great unfathomable mystery on the edge of the region’s wilderness.

‘Why don’t they ask Evans?’

created by Hugh Laurie | Distribution: Lucy Boynton, Will Poulter, Hugh Laurie, Emma Thompson and Jim Broadbent

New adaptation of Agatha Christie, this time by Hugh Laurie. Two young people will begin to investigate the death of a man whose last words are the cryptic question that gives the miniseries its title.

‘roar’

created by Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive | Distribution: Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward

Eight-episode female anthology based on the book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern. With a unique mix of magical realism, costumbrism and futuristic settings, the series created and scripted by those responsible for ‘GLOW’

‘show trial’

created by Ben Richards | Distribution: Tracy Ifeachor, Celine Buckens, James Frain and Sinéad Keenan

Miniseries that begins with the arrest of the daughter of an influential businessman after the disappearance of a classmate. Soon the case becomes obsession in the media. Has she been falsely accused or is she really guilty of murder?

‘Poppy’ (Saturday)

‘Alcatraz’ (Saturday)

‘Almost There’ (Saturday)

‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ (Friday)

‘Almost Happy’ (Wednesday)

‘The Curse of Halloween Jack’ (Saturday)

‘Day Zero: A City Without Water’ (Saturday)

‘Pick or Die’ (Friday)

‘Endless Horizon’ (Saturday)

‘Evolution’ (Saturday)

‘Fashion Chicks’ (Saturday)

‘The Wild Shrew’ (Wednesday)

‘A fistful of lead’ (Saturday)

‘Friends: Girls on a Mission’ (Saturday)

‘Golden Age’ (Saturday)

‘The heirs of the Earth’ (Friday)

‘Man of God’ (Saturday)

‘Huisvrouwen Bestaan ​​Niet’ (Saturday)

‘LEGO City: City Adventures’ (Friday)

‘Mai: A Mother’s Fury’ (Friday)

‘Modern Slavery’ (Saturday)

‘Majestic National Parks’ (Wednesday)

Poltergeist Activity (Saturday)

‘Simon’ (Saturday)

‘The mother-in-law who gave birth to you’ (Wednesday)

‘Ultraman’ S2 (Thursday)

‘The Utah Cabin Murders’ (Saturday)

‘Volk Zonder Eigen Land’ (Saturday)

‘The history of cinema: an odyssey’ (Sunday)

‘The history of cinema: new generation’ (Sunday)

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ (Friday)

‘Why don’t they ask Evans?’ (Friday)

‘Raging Fire’ (Saturday)

‘Showtrial’ (Wednesday)

‘It’s the little things, Charlie Brown’ (Friday)

‘Roar’ (Friday)

