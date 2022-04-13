7 celebrities who were sexualized as children and spoke about it: Millie Bobby Brown, Natalie Portman and more | Famous

Among these, the unfortunate sexualization that many actresses and singers experience when they are just girls stands out.

7 celebrities who were sexualized as children and spoke about it

The Oscar winner rose to fame at the age of 13 with her role as Mathilda in ‘The Perfect Assassin’. Unfortunately, her debut to stardom had a very bad experience related to her sexuality that she shared in the speech she gave on International Women’s Day in 2018.

“I was so excited at 13 when the movie came out…I excitedly opened my first fan mail to read a rape fantasy a man had written to me.”

This made her immediately understand that many men believe they have the right to speak and objectify their bodies, which made her change her behavior and the way she behaved in front of the cameras.

Natalie also confessed on the ‘Armchair expert’ podcast that being sexualized from such a young age instilled in her a fear of her sexuality.

The actress recognized for her role as Mikaela in the ‘Transformers’ saga has been in the entertainment industry for more than 20 years and unfortunately when she was 15 years old she experienced firsthand what it is like to be sexualized in front of the cameras.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the actress revealed that in a bar scene, due to her young age, she was unable to sit near the bar or have a drink in her hand. So director Michael Bay’s solution was to make her dance in a waterfall.

“She was wearing a stars and stripes bikini and a red cowboy hat and six-inch heels… Her solution to that problem was to make me dance under a waterfall, getting soaked. At 15, she was in the 10th grade.”

The protagonist of ‘Stranger Things’ debuted on television at the age of 9 and has since developed in front of the cameras.

Unfortunately, her growth has been marked by constant references to her body and beauty, which a girl should not have to deal with.

In this sense, Millie has spoken on several occasions about being sexualized by both the audience and the media.

“There are times when I am frustrated by inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization and unnecessary insults that have ultimately resulted in pain and insecurity, but I will never be defeated. I will continue to do what I love and spread the word to bring about change.”

Two years after this message that she shared on her Instagram, the 18-year-old actress declared on the ‘Guilty Feminist’ podcast that she felt the sexualization of her person more overwhelmingly when she became of legal age.

“I think that shouldn’t change anything, but it’s disgusting and it’s true. It is a very good representation of what is happening in the world and how young women are sexualized. I’ve been dealing with it, but I’ve also been dealing with it forever.”

At the age of 11, Emma Watson debuted as Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” saga, which exposed her to being the target of inappropriate comments from an early age, mainly by the media.

“When I was 14 years old, I began to be sexualized by certain elements of the media.”

She expressed this comment in her speech at the UN of the ‘HeForShe’ campaign, where she made clear her commitment to fight for women’s rights.

In 2021, the ‘The OC’ actress wrote an essay for ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ where she delved into how complex it is to grow up in the entertainment industry.

In this text, he pointed out that being sexualized was a constant part of his career, something that he experienced in a very clear way at the age of 13 for the movie “Pups”, where he had his first kiss, both on screen and in real life.

“From a young age, I was sexualized… The movie (‘Pups’) exploded in Asia, and I became a strange sex symbol there. I was 13”.

The actress expressed that raising her voice on this issue is a way to “protect young women and learn from our mistakes as a society.”

At the age of 13, Billie Eilish first captivated millions with her song ‘Ocean Eyes’ and has since started building her career in the music industry.

Beyond being recognized for her musical talent, the young woman has also been singled out for wearing baggy clothes. However, this type of outfits has a very important reason for Billie.

The singer revealed to the magazine ‘Elle’ that loose clothing helps her not to feel uncomfortable with her body, especially her bust, which, once she was photographed wearing a tank top, became a trending topic on Twitter.

“My boobs were trending on Twitter! At number one! What is that?! All the media wrote about my boobs!” .

At the age of 10, Jennifer Love Hewitt made her debut in the entertainment industry. Decades later the actress realized that she was sexualized for a long time in her career, as she revealed for ‘Vulture’.

“The conversation for a long time in my career was always about [mi cuerpo] first”.