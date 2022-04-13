6 best exercises for arms if you are 50 or older

Yes you are over 50 years old, you may have noticed that achieving the arms of years ago is more difficult. And it is that, with the passage of time, more fat is accumulated, muscle mass and elasticity are lost. But why doesn’t the same thing happen to celebrities like Nicole Kidman or even Doña Letizia, examples of strong and toned arms?

Why do arms lose their shape with age?

“Age has direct consequences on the underlying biological mechanisms that make muscles lose size and strength. However, you can work to reverse such processes thanks to resistance and strength training”, explains Sara Álvarez, CEO and Founder of Reto48.

Thus, while in the muscles of a young person, a little exercise stimulates certain processes involved in the muscle growthin those of an older person, especially from the age of 50, these stimuli are much weaker.

“There is recent research that suggests that the changes are linked to the “transformation” of some genes and the way in which we begin to respond to own physical exercise. For example, when a young person plays sports, there are changes in the expression of about 150 genes. In the case of older people, only 42. Such a difference seems to explain, among other things, the visible variation in the shape of our anatomy, including the arms”, says the expert.

