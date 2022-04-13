5 movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max to watch on your birthday

This Tuesday, April 12, actress Saoirse Ronan turns 28.

The Irish-American interpreter began her career in the 2000s and quickly rose to prominence in the world of cinema, earning an Oscar nomination at the age of 13 for Best Supporting Actress for one of her first films: Atonement.

The actress has also been nominated three other times for the Academy Awards, all for best actress: Brooklyn, Lady Bird and Little Women.

Ronan has also participated in notable films such as Road to Freedom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Mary Queen of Scots, Little Women and Ammonite.

He will next appear in the film See How They Run alongside Sam Rockwell and Adrien Brody. In addition, she will be in the tape Foe, along with Paul Mescal.

On her birthday, we leave you five Saoirse Ronan movies on Netflix, Amazon, Star+ and HBO Max.

Five films by Saoirse Ronan

From my sky (Netflix)

After being murdered, 14-year-old Susie watches from above as her family deals with her tragic death and searches for the killer, who is closer than they think. With Mark Wahlberg, Saoirse Ronan and Stanley Tucci.

Little Women (Amazon)

Four sisters come of age in the United States after the Civil War. With Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson and Meryl Streep. Directed by Greta Gerwig.

Hannah (HBO Max)

Saoirse Ronan stars in this action thriller as Hanna, a young woman raised by a former CIA agent to be the perfect assassin.

The Grand Budapest Hotel (Star+)

The Grand Budapest Hotel tells the adventures of the legendary concierge Gustave H. and Zero Moustafa, the bellboy who becomes his closest friend. Starring Ralph Fiennes and with a great cast, directed by Wes Anderson.

Road to Freedom (Amazon)

A group of imprisoned guerrillas manage, with great effort and suffering, to escape from a Siberian gulag in the year 1940. All of them will try by all means to achieve their goal: to reach the lands of Poland. To achieve this goal they must travel more than ten thousand kilometers with the sole help of their feet. Man and nature face each other, in a fight for survival. With Saoirse Ronan, Ed Harris and Colin Farrell.