5 Mexican beaches you shouldn’t go to this Easter —they are not suitable for recreational use, Cofepris warns

The Easter holidays are near and the beaches of Mexico will receive thousands of tourists. If you will be traveling to disconnect these days, you may want to verify that your destination is not among the beaches declared unsuitable for recreational use.

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) declared that five beaches in the country are not suitable for recreational use, so you should avoid them this Easter. These are:

Hermosa Beach (Ensenada, Baja California) Horn Beach (Acapulco, Guerrero) Tlacopanocha Beach (Acapulco, Guerrero) Soft Beach (Acapulco, Guerrero) and Sayulita I Beach (Sayulita, Nayarit)

These beaches could be a source of infection for tourists due to the presence of fecal bacteria

The most efficient bacteriological indicator to assess the quality of seawater is fecal enterococci. These bacteria normally inhabit the gastrointestinal tract of humans and other mammals; its presence in excess can generate infections.

Furthermore, enterococci are resistant to virtually all known antibiotics and to adverse thermal conditions. Therefore, they are used to measure hygienic conditions in different environments.

For beach analysis, Cofepris analyzed more than 1,900 seawater samples in 17 coastal states. The study found that 289 beaches in Mexico are safe for recreational use, as they meet the safety guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) of having 200 or fewer enterococci per 100 milliliters of water.

Declaring a beach as “unsuitable” means that the amount of fecal material, both human and that of other animals, is high. Therefore, swallowing seawater or staying in place can cause diseases such as gastroenteritis, conjunctivitis, dermatitis and respiratory diseases, the report explains.

Avoid health problems this Easter, vacationing on clean beaches

Continue reading the story

The study details that various investigations in seawater and beaches indicate that mucosal, skin and digestive diseases associated with bathers are directly related to the levels of fecal contamination.

Some factors that can influence the safety of sea or river water for swimming are the following:

a) Storm drainage discharges.

b) River tributaries.

c) Discharges treated wastewater.

d) Untreated wastewater discharges, for example pig farming and agriculture.

e) Accumulation of creams induced by the wind (areas where it is concentrated

organic matter by prevailing winds).

f) Irregular settlements that do not have infrastructure of

Sanitation and sewage (contribution of microorganisms).

g) Animal concentration areas (contribution of wastewater from farms or runoff from grazing areas).

h) Small and large vessels (fuel spills, grease and

oils)

i) Informal trade activities (contribution of garbage and organic waste).

j) Garbage dumps.

If you plan to vacation during Easter, take this into account.

NOW READ: Why we make bad decisions with our money – this happens in the brain

ALSO READ: What is inflation and why should the value of money be taken care of?

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Women still struggle to participate in the load of the Holy Week steps in Spain