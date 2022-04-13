2 old rockers who make Madrid dance

Related news

The real Madrid never give up. It is a maxim that the little ones learn from the moment they begin to feel how the white heart beats within their being. It is a force that has no explanation. When they give her up for dead, she always gets up and draws one more feat that enlarges her story. And those of recent years almost always bear the signature of Karim Benzema and of Luka modric, two old rockers who, no matter how many years go by, never stop trying until the end.

This is how the song of a hobby that vibrates every European night with the exploits of its heroes prays. When they believe that there is no more emotion inside their bodies, Real Madrid arrives and shakes their schemes to paint them a new panorama that they thought was impossible. This is how the white team has been resurrected one more night in the european cup. Modric and Benzema, Benzema and Modric, have put the team on their backs to knock down the Chelsea from Thomas Tuchel when all was lost.

The German coach, after the first leg in Stamford Bridge and before the second leg, he had stated that there were no options to get the crush. The British press defined his cynicism towards the media as the ‘Mission Impossible’ in honor of the mythical saga of films starring the famous Tom Cruise. However, deep down, he was right. There is no one who can with the irreducible spirit of a generation of legends that is better attuned to the magic of a stadium created for nights as big as these.

And once again, with the flag of Real Madrid flying high, continuing to celebrate their birthday and gaining carats of value with each second that the clock knocks down, Modric and Benzema have left another night to remember. The Croatian invented a fantasy pass so that Rodrygo did the first. The Frenchman, almost exhausted, waited for his moment to score the goal with a header that gave the Whites the pass after a brilliant assist from Vinicius. The old rockers allied themselves with the Benjamins to put Madrid in the semifinals.

Benzema, headed to the miracle

If this Champions had to bear a name, it should be Karim Benzema’s. The French player, consolidated as the best in the world, is choosing the most difficult place of all to leave the best tasks of him. He has been scoring for three consecutive games and being decisive for a Real Madrid that already gives off the scent of a champion. Because the whites nurture their record of resurrections like those experienced against PSG and against Chelsea.

And if anyone knows of epic battles in this Champions League, it’s Karim Benzema. The French striker has this season 38 goals and 13 assists in 38 games played. However, in the current edition of the continental tournament his data skyrockets. There are already 12 goals in nine games. He is determined to take the top scorer trophy of the competition, which currently holds a Robert Lewandowski which has been eliminated by Villarreal.

Karim will have at least two more games to match the Pole’s 13 goals and try to beat him. It would be another merit to add to his endless list and that makes him worthy of winning the next Golden Ball, an award that he has between eyebrows at 34 years old. Because every season that passes, Karim is an even better player. More decisive, more valuable, bigger, more complete, more assistant, more scorer. Benzema is everything for Real Madrid right now and Ancelotti did not hesitate to admit it before facing the British.

Statistics of Karim Benzema in the Champions League 2021/2022

David Vicente / THE SPANISH

Against Chelsea he appeared again, again with a header, to seal the pass to the semi-finals. A great cross from Vinicius from the left wing that the Frenchman did not miss. The Brazilian waited for the right moment, hurrying while the Bernabéu held its breath until finding the ‘9’ unmarked and entering through the heart of the area. An accurate header that although he did not come back from the game, he did with the tie to give a pass that he tasted like glory.

It was not just any way to sign off the big night. Benzema, who had already scored two of the three goals he scored at Stamford Bridge with his head, this time instead of dressing as a magician he dressed as a hero to continue the dream of the fourteenth that, regardless of who it weighs, continues current.

There have been four goals from Karim in the aggregate of the five that the team has scored. And there are already seven goals in the decisive phase of this Champions League after the stellar hat-trick against PSG. The man from the European Cup who, at 34, is still giving a lot of trouble and who has the ambition and enthusiasm of a child who is just starting out in this. However, Benzema is a battle-hardened warrior who continues to stand up for his own with the delicacy of the most refined artists.

Karim Benzema’s goal from a Vinicius pass against Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-final second leg

David Vicente / THE SPANISH

Modric puts the soul

However, despite the goal and the great game in the first leg, this Champions League tie will be remembered for more. Because of the role played by young people like Faith Valverde, Camavinga, Vinicius either Rodrygo, which show that there is not only a present, but also a future in this team. And for a new recital, the umpteenth, of whom he feels like a father in that locker room full of future stars. This is Luka Modric, who at 36 years old continues to put the Bernabéu on its feet with the ease that geniuses have to create art.

The Real Madrid midfielder has a special sensitivity to play. Even on his most difficult days, since he wasn’t playing a great game, especially in the first half. Chelsea’s high pressure, which left the meringues without ideas when the ball came out, drowned a ‘Lukita’ who was tied hand and foot.

However, he took advantage of the fact that a fuel tank larger than that of a transatlantic liner fits into his small physique. The Modric thing is a force of nature. Not even the mystery of wine, which gains in value with each passing year, can explain Luka’s love affair with the passage of time.

The Balkan midfielder forms a couple of old rockers with Benzema who continue to have the fans in love. Anyone who comes can come from behind, even the desired one Kylian Mbappe, that the place that these two have earned in the hearts of the fans can never be occupied by anyone. And it is that they are worth their weight in gold and they prove it above all things even though they are already nearing the end of their careers.

Modric’s last wonder, moreover, was the one that paved the way for another great night. When everything was dark, when the team was on the ropes, the Croatian illuminated his team with an anthological pass. A touch with the outside that surpassed the towers of Chelsea and that opened a hole that did not exist, but that he found.

Rodrygo’s goal from Modric’s pass in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea

David Vicente / THE SPANISH

He left Rodrygo alone in the only mistake that Antonio Rüdiger had in the entire match so that he scored the first for Madrid, forced extra time and could dream of the heroic. The German central defender, who lost the White Coliseum, could not believe the genius that a player who has no comparison with any other in today’s football has just created.

You can look back 20 years and there will be no one with the quality that Modric exudes. And you can look another 20 years ahead, and Luka will continue on the green of the Bernabéu giving master classes on what it means to pamper the ball and work like no one else. With this pass, Modric sealed his 17th assist in his career in the top continental competition. At 36 years old, Luka is in the course that has given the most goal passes. There are already four, a real scandal.

Modric’s brilliance is explained by data that even blushes. Despite appearing in any area of ​​the field, having to make risky passes that end up becoming assists or key balls, the Balkan averages more than 90% success in his ideas and attempts this course. Data that shows why he is a chosen one who came to Real Madrid to make history.

Statistics of Luka Modric in the Champions 2021/2022

David Vicente / THE SPANISH

This is how, once again, the couple of idols of Real Madrid once again dazzled on another big night at the Santiago Bernabéu. It didn’t even take the whites’ best game, or a fit of madness like in the comeback against PSG.

Only they saw where the road to success lay on a night that many will never forget. If the merengue team ends up lifting the title in Paris, it will be mandatory to look back and give them the thanks that these two geniuses deserve, who between the two add up to a whopping 70 springs.

The day they retire, although there is still a long way to go to see their current physical condition, football will shed a tear as a sign of mourning because two geniuses who took their condition to its maximum expression will leave. For now, they continue to bring joy to Real Madrid and lessons to all of Europe.





[Más información: La épica del Real Madrid salva la remontada del Chelsea con Benzema de héroe en la prórroga]

Follow the topics that interest you