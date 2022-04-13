18 GB of RAM, 165 Hz and more

the expected REDMAGIC 7 Pro finally has a date of arrival in the international market. It was presented a couple of months ago in China and is now preparing its landing in the West. We already have all the keys and details you need to know about this spectacular smartphone from Nubia. We know your price, your features and its design. Arrive as one of the best phones of 2022!

The perfect smartphone to play: design and gaming performance

The REDMAGIC 7 Pro has already established itself as one of the best phones of 2022 Everything in its design and features is focused on the gaming and in enjoying mobile games. From physical triggers on the side to an internal fan to better dissipate heat.

The design is one of the most aggressive on the market and has a transparent edition that reveals the components of the interior. Even the front part is designed to enjoy games, as its camera is integrated under the screen and does not bother when viewing content.

If you were looking for a gaming smartphone, this one will soon be available in several major international markets at a more attractive price than you might think.

Price and availability of the REDMAGIC 7 Pro

The price that the company will offer for this REDMAGIC 7 Pro is 799 euros / dollars. Yes, you can buy it for this price without promotions or offers absurd. Without a doubt, the company has just hit the table, as its list of specifications is one of the most advanced on the planet.

It will go on sale the day April 27 in international markets and there are several previous phases in which you can reserve it.

Features of the REDMAGIC 7 Pro

6.8-inch screen: FullHD+ OLED 165 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

16 GB of RAM

128 or 256 GB of storage

64+8+2 MP rear camera

16 MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor, USB C and 3.5 mm jack

double speakers

Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, 5G…

5,000mAh battery

android 12

each of his features, except for its camera, is more exceptional than the previous one. The terminal is focused on having the best possible performance, incredible audio, the best screen experience and fast loading so that you do not stop playing.

It is rather curious that the company has achieved a price of 799 euros/dollars for this one REDMAGIC 7 Pro. What do you think? Would you or would you buy?