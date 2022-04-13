10 curiosities about Monkey Island that you may not know

Monkey Island has become one of the trending of the moment after the announcement of Return to Monkey Island, the new direct sequel to the illustrious graphic adventure franchise. In this, Ron Gilbert returns to direct the point and click after several years of retirement. It is for this very reason that, to commemorate its launch, we wanted to review some anecdotes and curiosities related to the pirate franchise. Here we go.

Ron Gilbert had already warned us

Let’s start with the most recent of all: Ron Gilbert had already warned us that we would have a sequel to Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge. So, the creative published a brief message during April Fool’s Day. Naturally, no one believed him.

Well, hardly anyone. The smartest remembered that, long ago, Gilbert himself warned him to announce the new Monkey Island game -if he ever had the opportunity to do so- during that day. It seemed like another fool’s errand, but no.

Where does the name Guybrush Threepwood come from?

Guybrush Threepwood is one of the most famous characters in the franchise. Logical, the truth. What not everyone knows is that his name is the result of a good batch of curiosities and… Well, let’s just say that our friends at the studio didn’t feel like thinking too much.

So when they started drawing Guybrush, they saved the file as “Guy”. The document, as a curiosity, had the .brush extension, so they started calling it Guybrush until, finally, it stayed that way. Other stories say that “brush” was actually given to it by its artist, Stece Purcell, and that the extension was actually Guy.bbm, but we like this one better.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and Monkey Island are linked by destiny

Maybe it’s swinging, but that’s how it seems. Many years ago, the creators of Monkey Island claimed that one of his main inspirations when creating Monkey Island was the book On Stranger Tides, by Tim Powers. does it sound like you?

It is very possible, because in 2011 Disney, owner of both franchises, published a movie called ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’. Or what is the same, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: on strange tides’.

George Lucas makes a cameo

This is not official, but much has been speculated about the real identity of the troll that bothers us during the video game. In a certain moment, we meet a very peculiar character in the form of a troll.

He is actually a person in disguise, and when he takes off his mask, reveals a person tremendously similar -taking into account the graphic peculiarities of the time- to George Lucas. The thing makes even more sense if we remember that, at a certain moment, after throwing his club to the ground, he picks it up by reaching out and claiming it. He looks like he’s using The Force.

We can break history and not reach the end

Simple and fun anecdote, although it is somewhat annoying if we do it unintentionally. Basically, we can completely block the progress of Monkey Island if we spend all our money on the Grog machine which is next to Sam’s stall.

If we do, we will be left with empty pockets, so we cannot continue when we need that same money to fulfill other tasks and/or travel to other places.

Guybrush Threepwood May Die

Indeed, our protagonist can find death if at a certain point in the game we do nothing. This is something that many players discovered by chance, while many others have remained in the dark for a very long time.

To get Guybrush to die, we only have to stare at the screen for ten minutes when they tie us to a wooden idol under the sea. If we do nothing to remedy it, we will drown.

A great of literature writing insults

Let’s get to the point: Orson Scott Card, author of Ender’s Game, wrote nearly all of the insult duel lines that appear in the video game.. It is, therefore, the creative mind behind some of the most memorable scenes in graphic adventure.

Interestingly, although it was not because of the writer, there are several celebrities connected to the franchise. George Lucas appears in the game, it’s true, but there are just as many big names associated with it. At least from the players’ perspective. See, for example, the cases of Steven Spielberg and Elijah Wood. Both the director and the actor are confessed fans of the saga.

The lost story of floppy disk 22?

The story of floppy disk 22

The most veteran players remembered with some annoyance how, for years, many of the greatest games in history asked us to change floppy (This lasted until the time of the CD, highlighting works such as Final Fantasy VII or VIII) to be able to continue with the game. This was a fairly common occurrence, so Monkey Island decided to spend a play on it for us.

While visiting the forest on Melee Island, if we stick our heads into the stump that appears at the beginning, the game asks us to enter floppy disk number 22. Obviously, it doesn’t exist, so we have to continue with the story. As a joke, Guybrush says “I’ll have to miss this part of the story” before continuing.

The people lost their minds with floppy disk 22

The story continues and, in fact, it is so funny that it deserves a full stop. For years, people complained to LucasArts about the floppy disk, sending numerous letters to the company’s headquarters. So much so that, during the second edition of the game, they removed this easter egg.

Monkey Island Exists

We don’t know if they were inspired by it or not, but the truth is that there is a place called Monkey Island. It is located in the Caribbean and belongs to Puerto Rico. It is a Nature Reserve. She is not the only one.

In Oceana we can also find a place called Mono Island, although this time it is a volcanic island. Besides, the term “Monkey Island” is also used colloquially by certain crews to describe a particular area of ​​cargo ships.

An eleventh curious gift: LucasArts could not cope with the volume of work

LucasArts was a fairly small company when Monkey Island was launched, but the volume of orders was such that they had to ask the developers for help. Indeed, artists, writers, and creatives from the first Monkey Island game joined the packaging team of the company to be able to prepare the requested orders and shipments.