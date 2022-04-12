Will Smith’s slap shot ballots to see Chris Rock and Oscar rating

Eight days have passed since the Oscars in its 94th edition, but the impact of what has been the most commented moment of the event continues to have repercussions, as a result of the blow that Will Smith gave to Chris Rock the former decided to make the decision to withdraw from the Academy, but the comedian who received the blow has in turn received a successful increase in his humorous presentations.

At this time, Rock has scheduled 38 presentations on his stand-up comedy tour “Ego Death World Tour” in the United States, which has benefited from the inherent publicity that the event left him, which also translates into profits because the Initial tickets went from $46 to $341 after the ceremony.

The ticket holder for the Rock show ‘TickPick’, communicated the immediate success through her twitter account saying: “We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock during the night than in the last month”. Many of the dates are already sold out and the price of resold tickets reaches US$5,000.

We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined. — TickPick (@TickPick) March 28, 2022

A coincidence of their presentations is that Chris Rock’s tour will end in November in the same place where the Oscars were held, the Dolby theater.

In addition to Rock, another beneficiary in some way from the altercation was the event itself, as it achieved a 56% increase in the total number of spectators of the ceremony compared to the 2021 edition, in a context in which since the start of the pandemic the event has received less attention from the audience, according to the tracking carried out by Nielsen companies since 1970.

According to Nielsen’s analysis disaggregated by slots, at the time the joke happened and the subsequent hit, the audience increased by 614,000 viewers, but it was not enough to be the most watched slot, receiving the award and apologizing on the part of Smith received more attention, as did the award ceremony for the film ‘Coda’, as it was the most watched segment with 17.7 million people watching.