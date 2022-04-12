Will Smith: The main WINNER of the Chris Rock slap? This is your SECRET benefit

Will Smith continues to give what to talk about after the controversy that occurred a few weeks ago at the 2022 Oscar Awards after the slap he gave to Chris Rock to defend his wife Jada Pinkett.

Since then, many things have happened with both actors, on the one hand, Will apologized to the comedian and the Academy, although the decision was made to expel him for the next ten years.

Likewise, some movie projects that he had in the future, such as with Netflix and other production houses, have been suspended and even cancelled.

While Chris is on tour with his comedy show, which has sold all their tickets for the next few months, generating enormous success.

In addition, the actor spoke briefly about the slap received from the protagonist of “king richard“, where he assured that he had not yet processed things but that he would talk about it if he received money in exchange for giving the exclusive.

Will Smith’s Secret Benefit

But all is not lost for Will Smith, as like Rock, he is also benefiting from everything that has been generated since then.

According to Forbes magazine, the rapper also has a secret profit of all this and it is that their memories released last year are selling like hotcakes once again.

The book called “Will“has positioned itself as one of the best-selling works of the moment and is even on the list of ‘USA Today’ within the 150 best sellers in the United States.

The autobiography of the actor is in the position #73 of the best sellers, while it is in the position #2 in the physical and electronic best sellers of non-fiction of the “New York Times”.

In it, the Oscar winner wrote about the chiaroscuro of his life, cLike the love-hate relationship with his father, his love affairs, his life in Hollywood, and his suicide.

amv