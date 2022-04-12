Will Smith and the Adulterous Woman

PTo illustrate the vileness of our times, I would like to confront two episodes that are well known by the three or four readers who still put up with me. One of them, starring actor Will Smith, recently made headlines; the other is one of the most popular and moving evangelical episodes.

In his chivalrous defense of the adulterous woman (not to be confused with defense of the adultery she has committed), Jesus throws a challenging phrase at the Pharisees: “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.” And the Gospel tells us that “they left one after another, beginning with the oldest.” We can think that some of those Pharisees ready to stone the woman had committed, like herself, adultery (although they had not been caught flagrantly); and we can think that there would be others who, without actually committing it, would at least have felt tempted to do so. But there would also be Pharisees among them who had never succumbed to temptation in their lives, nor flirted with it. They were simply people who knew the frailties of human nature; and, although they were especially zealous in complying with the law of Moses, their knowledge of human nature makes them decide to abandon their infamous purpose of stoning it. The older ones begin by giving up, who —because they have more experience of life— know that the fault committed by that woman could have been committed by them; but the youngest also give up, who —as usually happens— would be the most ardent and fanatical. Both of us suppose that they would give up reluctantly, since in this way they were deprived of an orgiastic opportunity to present themselves before the world as blameless; but intimately they know that they are not and they withdraw sulking, recognizing themselves sinners, in act or potential.

In these circumstances we are not feminists or sexists, heteropatriarchal or homomatriarchal, we are human beings

Let us compare the attitude of the Pharisees in the time of Jesus with that of the Pharisees in ours. Like the Pharisees of two thousand years ago, the Pharisees of our time know the weaknesses of human nature; and they know perfectly well that no one is without sin, they know that in a moment of heat or confusion, anyone – including themselves, even if they think they are pure and perfect – can react heatedly when a loved one is mocked in public (let’s not forget that the humorist who takes the smack had made fun of the baldness of the actor’s wife, caused by an illness). But instead of sulking away, as the Pharisees addressed by Jesus do, the modern Pharisees are emboldened and stone the actor, making him the target of his reproofs. They do so because, unlike the Pharisees of two thousand years ago, they believe that ideology should trump human truth. And to do so they need to grotesquely distort actor Will Smith’s – if you like impulsive or exalted – reaction, turning it into evidence of ‘toxic masculinity’ and ‘heteropatriarchal violence’. It is not enough for them to defend their ideology, while pitying the man who has seen his wife cry at home, while she goes bald due to an illness, and is revolted by a jerk who makes fun of it in front of millions of people. They need to condemn that man, regardless of the suffering that lies behind his reaction; they need to turn him into a rag and use him as a perch for his dehumanized ideological lucubrations, knowing that the man’s reaction was eminently visceral. Knowing that all men (and all women!) have visceral reactions, faced with circumstances in which, stirred up by a gratuitous offense, the blood rises to our heads and we do not ponder or calculate, especially when that offense it has been inflicted on a person we love. And in those circumstances we are not feminists or sexists, heteropatriarchal or homomatriarchal, we are weak and confused human beings.

These modern Pharisees have not shied away from branding the actor Will Smith as a sexist for considering that the offense inflicted on his wife required that he be the one to respond, instead of letting his wife defend herself alone. I imagine that they would also have branded Jesus as a sexist for coming out in defense of the adulterous woman, in his eagerness to put his ideology before human nature (which requires us to come out chivalrously in defense of the weak). Jesus, of course, did not mess around with the Pharisees; infallible proof that he, in addition to being a chivalrous man, knew how to act divinely. But only the vilest Pharisees can require a weak mortal to act divinely.