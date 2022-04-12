Why Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring with Ben Affleck has a green diamond | People | Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They celebrated their engagement with a beautiful gift: a green diamond ring. The music icon recently shared that the color is particularly symbolic of her.

“I always say that the color green it’s my lucky color”, revealed López, 52. “I realized that there are many times in my life when incredible things happened when I was wearing green. maybe they can remember true green dress“said the interpreter of on the floorreferring to the iconic jungle-print Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammys.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again, 18 years have passed since their first failed courtship

LOS ANGELES, United States.- Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez in the famous Versace low-cut dress that she wore on February 23, 2000 during the 42nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Two diamond experts have commented on the unique piece of green diamond jewelry.

“The rarity of a natural green diamond cannot be overstated,” explains Grant Mobley, expert at Natural Diamond Council, the US authority on natural diamonds for consumers and industry. “In general terms, green is the second rarest natural color of a diamond, with elegant red being the rarest. Only a small handful of green diamonds come onto the market each year and they rarely have the vivid color and size of this diamond.”

According to Andrew Brown, CEO of the company luxury shopping WP Diamondsbased in New York City: “Green diamonds are actually extremely rare.. Not as rare as pink diamonds, but the deep, vivid greens found to date have been smaller than the pinks they’ve seen.”

Jennifer Lopez wearing the engagement ring that Ben Affleck gave her. Photo: Taken from People.com

Although the exact pitch is not easy to see, Mobley assumes that it is a elegant deep green. “The exact color classification of the diamond has not been revealed, but it is clear from the photos that it is exceptional and among the rarest.”

Where would such a uniquely colored diamond come from? Mobley explains: “Green diamonds get their unique color from exposure to natural radiation deep within the Earth after they have formed and this causes them to reflect green light. It is very rare that it penetrates through the entire rough diamond and therefore usually only a thin layer on the surface of the rough diamond. This fact makes green diamonds among the most difficult to cut and a diamond like this could have taken a year or more to plan and cut to ensure it reflects the best cut and color possible.

If it’s pure, says Mobley, “you can expect the value of this green diamond to increase significantly over time. Decades of pricing data shows that all natural diamonds gradually increase in value over time and natural fancy colored diamonds increase significantly faster and are therefore a very sound investment.

Jennifer Lopez reveals why her relationship with Ben Affleck ended in 2004

The engagement of JLo and Affleck, 49, was confirmed over the weekend. In fact, Lopez had been photographed days earlier with what appeared to be her engagement ring on her finger. Just on Friday, her sister Lynda shared a photo of the ring on an Instagram story as she sent congratulations to the couple.

The couple’s exciting news comes a year after they rekindled their romance. López has claimed that their connection is different now compared to 18 years ago: “Now we are older, we are smarter, we have more experience, we are in different places in our lives, we have children now, and we have to be very aware of those things. ”.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021. Photo: AFP

the star of Marry me He shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck, 49, shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.