Who is Isabella Seijo, the well-known jewelry appraiser of celebrities on television?

In Spain, one of the women who has achieved position itself in high jewelry for its creations and the quality of its precious stones and diamonds is Isabella Seijo, who obtained her gemology degree in London.

This training has earned him to be recognized throughout the European continent not only for her designs, but for being the jewelry appraiser of several famous characters from the show. Her knowledge has allowed her to be recognized in television media in the country and to participate in numerous events in highly prestigious places attended by high-level clients and emblematic personalities from Europe and the world.

Outstanding training

Since she was a child, she knew that she wanted to continue with the family profession, for this reason, she followed in the footsteps of her father, Gabriel Seijo, who stood out for being a prestigious jeweler from Jerez, and from whom she was inspired to create her exclusive jewels, becoming the fourth generation of Seijo jewellers. Isabella Seijo has managed to stand out as one of the best jewelery appraisers in Spainsince his professional training was carried out in what is considered the best gemological institute in the world called Gemological Institute of America (GIA), in England, and in the Spanish Association of Jewelry Appraisers (AETA). Her training has been her cover letter to be recognized today as a influential jeweler and entrepreneurtherefore, has created the online jewelry fashion magazine called Joyas Diariowhere it compiles information related to stories, trends and news related to jewelry, ranking number one among the rankings of Spanish jewelery media.

celebrity jewelry appraiser

The renowned gemologist from Jerez has participated in numerous television programs in the country, appraising the jewels of famous personalities such as Rocío Jurado, Lola Flores, Carmen Sevilla, among others. Likewise, as an expert in diamonds, she appraised the engagement ring with which the famous tennis player Feliciano López proposed to Alba Carrillo, the one that the famous actor Joe Manganiello gave to the Colombian actress Sofía Vergara and the cut diamond butterfly that the renowned chef David Muñoz gave to the presenter Cristina Pedroche. Apart from being one of the best appraisers in the country, she has stood out for her high jewelry creations and the quality of precious stones and diamonds that he uses, pieces that have opened doors for him to participate in many events in prestigious places such as the Sotogrande Polo Club, Torre de Godoy in Murcia, prestigious hotels in Madrid and Marbella and in luxury mansions in Barcelona and Sitges.



