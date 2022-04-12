‘WeCrashed’: First images of Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto as the creators of WeWork for Apple TV – TV series News

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, two of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, are filming ‘WeCrashed’, the new Apple TV series based on the chaotic life of the creators of the WeWork company.

Some images of the pair of interpreters were recently revealed at The Shores beach club in Atlantic Beach, New York. In Hathaway’s case, she wore skimpy dresses; a straw hat, sandals, loose hair and dark glasses, in the background of the first photo a blue background can be seen which will be used in post-production to transport the leads to Santa Monica, California.

On the other hand, the protagonist of titles such as Little secrets Y The Outsider, wore an outfit similar to her partner in the series written by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. We should mention that -true to her acting style- Jared Leto looks almost unrecognizable in the images; According to a report in the British newspaper, Daily Mail, it is likely that he is using facial prosthetics to completely alter his features..



Splash News Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto play Adam and Rebekah Neumann, founders of the WeWork company.



The first season will have a total of eight episodes and is expected to WeCrashed arrive sometime next year exclusively on Apple TV. The production also has the participation of America Ferrera as Elishia Kennedy; OT Fagben will introduce Cameron Lautner; Kelly AuCoin will step into the shoes of Scott Galloway, and Joanna Carpenter as a mysterious waitress.

At the moment no further details have been revealed about the precise course that the series will take, which will feature John Requa Y Glenn Ficarra as directors, but it is expected to reveal the life of luxury and excess that Adam and Rebekah Neumann, who founded the company in 2010 and were forced to leave nine years later, were known for.

No release date confirmed yet WeCrashed, it is only known that it will arrive at any time in the next year. Currently the filming of the series is still active and reports indicate that it could end next September.