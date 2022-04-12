Watch a self-driving car ‘run away’ from police in San Francisco

The insurrection of the machines, one of the greatest fears of conspiracy theorists, is already here, and it has started with autonomous cars. In Masable They shared the video in which they appreciate an autonomous vehicle fleeing from a US police force after they repeatedly tried to stop him.

In the video we can see a group of officers from the San Francisco Police Department trying to stop an autonomous vehicle. However, every time the policemen stopped the vehicle and tried to open one of its doors, it started again ignoring police requests.

Of course, inside the vehicle there was no human at the wheel. It is a car that was driving autonomously through the city, like an eighties science fiction movie.

According to Masable, the group of police officers tried to stop the car, most likely because its headlights were off. However, even after managing to arrest him a second time, the officers They spent a long time trying to open their doors. Cruise, who is the company that operates said vehicle, has confirmed that the vehicle behaved as expected.

After stopping the Chevy Bolt, a police officer approaches his window; he tries (unsuccessfully) to open the door and starts walking back to patrol him. The autonomous vehicle begins to drive away in what at first seems like the perfect start to a police chase; but then he stops and puts his turn signals on a point farther from the road. The police again drive behind the vehicle, get out of the car and stand around the vehicle while presumably trying to figure out how to turn the headlights back on. TheVerge

This is the behavior of autonomous cars

Cruise self-driving car

Aaron Mclear, a spokesman for Cruise, clarified to TheVerge the reason for the “behavior” of the autonomous car. As he comments in his statement, the vehicle was not actually trying to run away from the police. In fact, his system was working on locating a safer area in which to be detained. Of course, this is a gesture that a human being could not have gotten away with.

The vehicle yielded to the police car, then stopped at the nearest safe place for a traffic hold. An agent contacted Cruise personnel and no citation was issued. We work closely with the San Francisco Police on how to interact with our vehicles and have a dedicated phone number for them to call in situations like this. Aaron Mclear, Cruise spokesman

Cruise’s self-driving cars they are quite well prepared to move through the streets. Like many other vehicles of this type, these models use a LiDAR sensor that allows them to recognize their surroundings with a fairly high accuracy. This sensor is so powerful that it has even been used by NASA on its missions; and the very same Apple includes it on your iPhone and iPad devices for years.

Until now, it’s not known why Cruise’s self-driving car wouldn’t operate with its headlights on. However, after officials contacted the company, the problem was solved quickly. Among the theories as to why the lights were off we have that perhaps the car failed to detect the darkness.

The lights on in a cruise self-driving vehicle are pretty important. After all, these cars are only allowed to circulate between 10 PM and 6 AM; hours in which the need to have the headlights in perfect condition is much more imperative than in situations of good light.



