Viral: Incredible! They create a toy of Will Smith beating Chris Rock

Although Will Smith already apologized for his behavior at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony after slapping Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett, the memes and comments about the actor do not stop. This time, a supposed toy that represents the moment went viral on social networks.

It is a doll designed by the user @ieie_molinga, who constantly sells these toys of personalities according to trends such as Vladimir Putin, Leonardo DiCaprio and “Yamcha”, from “Dragon Ball Z”.

“The Oscar is sold separately”jokes the packaging of the toy.

Why did Will Smith hit Chris Rock?

This accessory makes fun of what happened at the 2022 Oscar Awards, when Chris Rock presented the award for the Best Documentary category, when he addressed Smith’s wife and said: “Jada, I love you, ‘GI Jane 2’, I can’t wait to see it.”

With this phrase, Rock made reference to the popular movie “Lieutenant O’Neil” (GI Jane), in which the protagonist (Demi Moore) appears shaved.

This prompted Smith to get up from his seat and walk over to Rock to slap him.

So far, the Academy has only spoken out against the violence, but has not announced any punishment for Will Smith, who was recognized as Best Actor for his role in “King Richard.”

