Universal Music reaches deal to manage Elvis Presley song catalog

Reuters.- Universal Music has added Elvis Presley songs, including hits like “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “Jailhouse Rock,” to its catalog through an agreement with Authentic Brands Group.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, although Universal Music Publishing Group said Tuesday it would approve and collect revenue when Elvis songs are used in media, movies or on television.

The deal comes ahead of the drama’s June premiere. Elvis from director Baz Luhrmann, a biopic of the “Heartbreak Hotel” singer, starring Tom Hanks and Austin Butler.

The rights to the Elvis catalog are currently owned by Authentic Brands Group, whose portfolio includes celebrity brands such as Marilyn Monroe and Muhammad Ali.

Hailed as the best-selling solo artist of all time, Presley has sold more than 500 million records and holds the distinction of most songs on Billboard’s top 40 chart with 114 hits.

The deal comes at a time when music companies are trying to boost revenue from copyright fees, buying or managing artists’ catalogues, after the pandemic delayed the release of new recordings and affected flows. from income.

Earlier this year, British singer-songwriter Sting sold the catalog of his music career to Universal Music, while the publishing unit of Warner Music Group acquired the late British rock star David Bowie’s entire catalog spanning six decades.

