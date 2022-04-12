Thor’s routine | The Impartial of Oaxaca

“Delighted to be working with Mark Bezos, David Moross and the entire team at High Post.” so advertised Chris Hemsworth on his own Instagram account the sale of his fitness platform, Centr, for 180 million euros. None other than the relative of the second richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, majority shareholder and founder of the retailer Amazon.com.

An application born to popularize the training routines of the actor and husband of the Spanish Elsa Pataky, who has also actively contributed to this success. Not in vain, and according to what he himself has published, the operation has been closed for 200 million dollars (just over 180 million euros). In turn, HighPost has also acquired Inspire Fitness, a company that produces free weights, rowing machines, and other fitness-related equipment.

Mark Bezos, the brother of the owner of Amazon, had hit the headlines until now for his philanthropic work or as a passenger on the first flight into space in which Jeff was immersed. Now, this investment in the app of the eternal thor put the brand in an interesting point of internationalization and digitization. The inimitable physical state of the actor, which has made him envied and desired in equal parts, will be even closer to those millions of people who pursue Googled his “Chris Hemsworth workout”, throwing more than 30 million results in the search engine. It focuses, above all, on very healthy nutrition combined with lifting weights almost every day. “For all the Marvel roles, we started like three months early. We almost did a training camp ”, expressed his personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, when great interest in the app was aroused in confinement.

“The planification of Chris Hemsworth is based on your specific needs“, explains Howard Rojas, coach expert in training strength, the basis of training of the actor. But the first thing that needs to be clarified is the maxim “abs are made in the kitchen”, so a fundamental premise to show off a body so fibrous and with hardly any fat is the diet, making a balance in terms of deficit or surplus calories according to physical activity: “When you expend more energy, your caloric intake is 3,000 to 3,500 calories and, when you rest and slow down, 2,000 to 3,000 calories a day.” Your three macronutrient intakes are based on carbohydrates, protein, and fat to ensure you maintain muscle mass.