Thor Love and Thunder: As Christian Bale prepares to play his villain

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the long-awaited premieres of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is currently being filmed in Australia and which we will have the opportunity to enjoy in Spanish cinemas next year. May 6, 2022. In charge of the direction and the libretto we find again Taika Waititiwhile the cast has names of the stature of Natalie Portman Y Chris Hemsworth, who will play Jane Foster and Thor, respectively. Who will also be part of the cast will be Christian balewho will be in charge of embodying the villain. In photos that have appeared of the actor recently, we have been able to see him with a shaved head (probably for the placement of the prostheses of his characterization) walking along one of the beaches of the region.

Thor: Love and Thunder: Christian Bale shaves his head to be Gorr

The new leaked images allow us to see Christian bale shed his characteristic mane to sport a shaved head, and thus be able to prepare his interpretation of the villain. known as Cap the Butcherwill have to face Natalie Portman’s mighty Thor, along with Jaime Alexander’s Lady Sif and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie. Most of the characters in Guardians of the Galaxy will also be present in history to stand up to the evil one: a few months ago we could see Chris Pratt with Chris Hemworth in the first days of filming.

In the images we can see the actor walking along the beach of Palm Beach in Sydney (Australia), where much of the production is taking place. A very advanced recording process, which would have already said goodbye to characters like Lady Sif after Alexander had concluded his participation in the film. Also present in the film will be the actor Matt Damonwho will be in charge of interpreting an Asgardian.

Taika Waititi did not hesitate to point out that the script for this film seems to have been written by “a group of 10 year olds”. In this sense, the filmmaker argued that the script is more than outstanding: “He is above everything in the best way. It makes Ragnarok look like a really safe movie, very safe,” said Waititi, who recently won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for JoJoRabbit. In this sense, we can expect a tape twice as crazy as ragnarok.

