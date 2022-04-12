Thor 4: They filter Christian Bale’s look as Gorr | Films

liliana carmona

The first look at the toys of the new Marvel movie was leaked

Although there is still no official material of Thor: Love and Thunder the fourth film of the God of Thunder, the official toys are ready and thanks to that we have the first look by Christian Bale like Gorr, the villain of this story.

Thanks to this leak, since the toys have not gone on sale, we can see what many of the characters in this film will look like, but one of the most anticipated is that of Gorr, since in the recordings he was only seen Bale dressed in white.

Unlike the comics, this version of Gorr has more of a human appearance, although it could be that on the big screen he appears to us with some change in appearance, in some of the battles.

Let us remember that Gorr is a fairly powerful alien who, in the form of revenge, undertook a fight against the Gods that populate the Universe.

When is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ released?

The fourth Thor movie, which will feature a great cast made up of Chris Hemsworth, Melissa McCarthy, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunnwill be released in the United States exclusively in theaters on July 8.

Although no official poster has been released yet, as well as a trailer, it is expected that the first look of this film will be in the credits of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘, which will have its pre-release in Mexico on May 4, since the same thing happened with this film at the end of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.