They study new functional foods to promote mental well-being

In this line, studies are carried out to validate the beneficial effects of foods, extracts and probiotics against cognitive impairment, stress-related disorders, anxiety and depression. Clinical studies are also being carried out with some of these compounds, as well as metagenomic studies of the intestinal microbiota and the search for biomarkers.

The Eurecat technology center presented the Dantian project at the Alimentaria fair, which studies new foods and bioactive ingredients that promote mental well-being, through knowledge of the mechanism at a cognitive level and its relationship with the microbiota and intestinal health.

The Dantian project aims to meet the demand for food strategies aimed at potential mental well-being and cognitive performance of the consumer.

According to the technological coordinator of the project, Josep Maria del Bas, director of the Eurecat Nutrition and Health Unit, Dantian is based on the concept of the gut-brain axis, and transfers the knowledge generated in recent years on the relationship between food and mental health to specific proposals for foods and ingredients that, integrated into the diet, help maintain our mental well-being.

The Dantian project is an example of the potential opened up by the development of new ingredients and healthy and sustainable foods designed with a specific objective, such as, in this case, mental well-being, by providing functionalities and improved nutritional profiles, a trend that has a long way to go thinking about specific population groups, such as the elderly or young people, points out the head of Eurecat’s Food Business, Ignasi Papell.

The Dantian project has a consortium made up of eight companies from the agri-food and technology sectors, such as the Dairy Cooperative Association (ACOLACT), the project’s leading entity, Bioinicia, Mahou San Miguel, Pronat, Uni Nuts, Grupo ICA, Agrícola El Bosque, and Biogenetics ; and by eight technology and research centers such as Eurecat, technological coordinator of the project, the Extremadura Food Technology Center (CTAEX), the Guttmann Institute, the University of Barcelona, ​​the University of Santiago de Compostela, the Galicia Sur Biomedical Foundation, ANFACO, and the Institute of Agrochemistry and Food Technology (IATA).

Dantian is financed with 4.8 million euros by the Center for Technological and Industrial Development (CDTI), within the CIEN Strategic Projects call and co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).