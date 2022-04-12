the release of the guardianship that controlled her uterus

After that in 2008 britney Spears collapsed publicly, she was assigned a conservatorship to control her personal and business affairs, her father was in charge, Jamie.

During a hearing in June 2021Britney publicly spoke out against the shelter, and expressed that she felt “traumatized” because this even prevented her from having children, a situation that changed today with the announcement of her pregnancy.

“I’m not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so mad, it’s crazy. And I’m depressed. I’m traumatized. I just want my life back. I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated.

“This guardianship is doing me much more harm than good. I deserve to have a life, I have worked all my life. I deserve to have a break of two to three years,” the artist said last year.

The pop star claimed that her father forced her to get an IUD as birth control, so she couldn’t have a child with Sam, her current partner.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an IUD inside me so I don’t get pregnant, my team doesn’t want me to have any more kids.” Britney assured.

After the demands of the artist during September of that same year, her father Jamie’s guardianship was withdrawn, which allowed Britney to live freely from then on and decide on her own body.

The conservatorship was completely dissolved on November 12, 2021, from which Britney began to express more and more her desire to have another baby.

“I’m thinking of having another baby!!! I wonder if this is a girl? She’s on her tiptoes, she reached something… that’s for sure!!!!” the artist mentioned just 4 days after being completely disbanded from the safeguard, by posting a photograph of a baby on his Instagram.

Today, finally, the singer’s wish was fulfilled, her third child is on the way, after her constant pronouncements in favor of motherhood and the feeling that this represents for her.

“My children come first, always. I am very lucky to be able to live all the adventures of life with them,” he assured in 2021 for People magazine. Today she can freely exercise motherhood.

