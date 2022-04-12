The red hair color is the favorite of the season, word of Kendall Jenner, Aitana and (now) Manuela Sánchez Michel

The world of beauty is moved by trends that triumph every season and this Spring-Summer 2022 there is one that intends to destroy everything. the red color is imposed as the star shade of this season and celebrities of the stature of Kendall Jenner, Aitana or Barbie Ferreira have been telling us for a few weeks. However, less than 24 hours ago, Manuela Sánchez Michel, daughter of Alejandro Sanz and Jaydy Michel, showed us her change of look where this color is the absolute protagonist.

Manuela Sanz a change of look full of trend

Jaydy Michel is a proud mom who has not hesitated to show the latest change of look of his daughter Manuela Sánchez Michel. Leaving her blonde hair in the past, the young woman now sports one of the coolest hair of the moment in red hair.



Jaydy Michel showed yesterday through some stories the new look of her daughter Manuela (Photo: Instagram Stories @jaydymichel)

The redhead, the favorite color of the celebrities this season

the world of star system He has been telling us for several weeks now: this spring 2022 the coolest hair will be dressed in red tones. While Barbie Ferreira or Kendall Jenner were among the first to join this trend, girls like Aitana or Sydney Sweeney soon dared to look the same.









Opting for intense, dark, copper or light versions, red hair colors are trending this new season. Full of personality, this color is very powerful and aims to lift our hair with its mere presence.









Photos | Instagram @kendalljenner, @barbieferreira, @sydney_sweeney, @aitanax, Instagram Stories @jaydymichel