The nine lives of Anna Wintour, the emblematic editor of Vogue: lights and shadows of her “reign” in fashion

It is said that one gesture of hers can move the world, that she decides what is fashionable and what is not, but Today, at 72 years old, Anna Wintour is on the ropes. The great lady of Manhattanfashion icon, American magazine director fashionvery influential executive and global head of content and emblem of Conde Nast, is facing the most turbulent days of his career.

Throughout his 34-year career at the head of fashionaccumulated more titles than the Queen and withstood almost as many controversies. installed as chief editor in 1988, he rose to become Artistic Director, Global Editorial Director and Global Content Director of the parent company Conde Nast, In addition to having been awarded the title of Lady in 2017. In the fickle world of fashion, where fortunes rise and fall like hemlines, Wintour’s survival skills are legendary. Why has he stayed on top for so long?

First, She is dedicated and good at her job. it is not possible to stay on top without this being a fact. Secondly, is surrounded by a loyal team built over decades, with the board of directors of NC who continues to support her. Third, and most pertinently, is adept at adapting: or at least, to appear to fit in, putting himself on the right side of history.

“Like all good editors, Anna She’s interested in everything.” He says Jo Elvin, who edited the magazine Glamor from NC between 2001 and 2017. For the fashion director of the New York Times, VanessaFriedman, wintour “effectively exerts its own gravitational force field, magnetized by strategically deployed invitations, introductions, magazine features, and messages of support.” Even so, the woman nicknamed “Nuclear Wintour” is currently experiencing the most atomic turbulence of his career so far.

Last June, the workers of NC staged protests outside his Manhattan home, chanting “The boss wears Prada, the workers get nothing” and carried banners that read “You can’t eat prestige.” Now, more than 500 company employees they formed a union to push for better wages, greater job security, and a greater commitment to diversity and equality.

One of the union spokespersons, Cortni Spearman accused the company of using people of color like her simply to meet a “diversity quota.” In videos circulating on social media, protesters are seen stating that they are “burned out” and that they work “lowly paid” for what is asked of them. “We are unionizing for a future in which any worker from any background can prosper.”

Yes ok wintour has a multi-million dollar salary, the protesters they complain that they are grossly underpaid, with some looking to supplement their income with paid brand partnerships and sponsored posts. The magazine magnate’s team took care to distance her from these complaints: a source insisted that it was a corporate problem, that “it’s not her thing”. But, Will this be the scandal that will dethrone her? Or will her clever ways save her once again?

Nevertheless, accusations surrounding his work ethic date back to 2003, when his former assistant, Lauren Weissberger, public The Devil Wears Prada, a thinly veiled fiction drawn from his experiences working in American Vogue, which was made into a movie three years later, starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. wintour he allegedly said the film would “probably go straight to DVD”; earned over $300 million. While she never forgave Weisberger for her apparent disloyalty, there’s no question the film embellished her image.

In 2012, was photographed meeting then-disgraced designer John Galliano, who had been fired from Christian Dior the previous year after being recorded making racist and anti-Semitic comments. Their support greatly helped rehabilitate her career: after a stint in rehab, she returned to the catwalk in 2014 with a collection for Oscar de la Renta, and later became creative director of Margiela. wintour has been equally loyal to other troublesome names in fashion, including photographers Mario Testino and Bruce Weber both prosecuted for allegations of sexual misconduct (which have been strongly denied).

But the first to start stirring up the waters of this perfect storm that could cost the thinking head of world fashion his job was, precisely, the one who was his second for decades: Andre Leon Talley, editor-at-largesomething like chief editor of vogue, and Wintour’s right-hand man for years. A hand, yes, that he does not hesitate to throw the stone and very hard against the one he fed him for years.

In 2018, Leon Talley got into a fight with wintour after a series of perceived professional tricks. His 2020 autobiography, The Chiffon Trenches, referred to her as “incapable of simple human kindness.” In an interview to promote the book, he further fanned the flames by calling her “a colonial lady”, adding that “he has a right, and I don’t think he’ll ever let anything get in the way of his white privilege.” According to reports, Wintour was devastated. When Talley he died in January of this year, the two were still estranged, and Wintour was further criticized for the time it took to post a tribute.

For decades, the British writer, journalist and director She was so committed to her garments of fur like with his black sunglasses . In 1996, during a lunch at the hotel Four Seasons, a protester approached their table, took a dead raccoon out of her bag and dumped it on her plate . But that was then: In 2020, Gucci and Stella McCartney photographed her in “furless” coats. While she banned fur and exotic skins from its pages last year, fashion he hasn’t done it yet.

wintour has always been interested in politics, so when she started Kamala Harris on the cover of fashion in January 2021, the world was undeterred. Rather, he was taken aback. While the cover images were taken during the lockdown, shis appearance in a black pantsuit and black Converse sneakers was widely criticized, and the Internet called her “disrespectful”, especially compared to the elegant shift dresses she wears Michelle Obama on their covers.

According to a new book by reporters from the New York Times Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns, Feeling slighted by the magazine, Harris asked her attendees, “Would Vogue represent another world leader in this way?” When the complaint was taken directly to wintourshe rejected the criticism and pointed out that she had chosen the photo herself because it made Harris look “close.”

But the biggest blow he received wintour that made her stagger from her throne is without a doubt the racism. The key figure in fashion he went so far as to bow his head and send an unpublished letter to the magazine’s staff acknowledging mistakes made in the past. “I know that fashion it hasn’t found enough avenues to elevate and give space to editors, copywriters, photographers, designers, and all sorts of creators of color. We have made mistakes and published images and stories that have been harmful and intolerant. I take full responsibility,” he admitted. But It’s not just the workers. until Beyonce appeared in the September 2018 issue, no person of color had been on the cover of that issue, the biggest of the year.

We will have to see if this is the end of Anna Wintour or if it will soon arrive and in a more grandiose way. Those who know her say that she loves being a grandmother, that the only thing she asked for her 70th birthday was “more grandchildren.” But that does not make him lower the level of her commitments.

