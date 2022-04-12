The love story between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

The explosive relationship that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have built has given much to talk about. To begin with, the actress and the singer did match after Fox, after a successful career in international film and television, was away from the screens for almost 10 years, approximately the same time that she was married to Brian Austin Green.

Both have drawn attention for their stunning outfits and personalities. The couple has starred in more than one cover in magazines and none have gone unnoticed. In particular, we remember the photograph in which both posed for GQ magazine British Edition. In the image Fox appears with a gun pointed at his genitals of her fiancé.

How the romance between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly began

The first time Megan Fox and Colson Baker (the real name of Machine Gun Kelly) saw each other was at a party in Los Angeles organized by GQ. In an interview for said magazine, the artists assured that this first approach was not very successful, since neither remembered the other’s face.

About MGK, Megan gives a vague description of how she perceived it that first night: “He was a tall, blonde, ghostly creature.. I looked up and said, ‘You smell like weed,’ and then he tilted his head, looked at me, and said, ‘I’m weed.’ I swear to God he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.”

The actress assures that the fact that neither of them can even remember the other’s face is a sign that “we weren’t allowed to see each other yet. We weren’t meant to cross paths that night, so our souls, our spirit guides, pushed us away from each other because we literally had no face.”

Then, the ‘first’ real meeting between the two took place. This happened because they both filmed the movie Midnight in the switchgrass. Although the film was not well received by viewers and critics, much was said about the chemistry between MGK and Megan, who at that time had been separated from her partner. Brian Green himself assured in an interview that there was never any infidelity.

However, it is believed that yes there was infidelity on the part of the singer. Her ex-girlfriend Sommer Ray said that the singer had cheated on her with Fox, but she wished them a good future because: “I think they are a nice couple.”

“I fell in love for the first time”: Machine Gun Kelly

After rumors, the couple made their relationship official in mid-2020: “I’m calling you girlfriend, what the hell,” said MGK on their social networks. The Us Weekly medium revealed a source who commented on how the relationship between the artists was: “They enjoy spending more and more time together and they have a strong connection”.

Soon after, Megan spoke publicly about her love and told what nicknames she has for her boyfriend: “I call him Cookie, I call him Buddha, I call him Booby. There are many nicknames”. The first official photo on Instagram was from MGK, who posted an image of the two of them sticking out their tongues and wrote: “I waited eternity to meet you again”.