The echo of my voice’ runs through the filmmaker’s work and struggles

Bemberg, the director who is remembered by her friend, fellow filmmaker Alejandro Maci.

Coinciding with the centenary of his birth, next Thursday the “María Luisa Bemberg: The echo of my voice”a documentary of Alexander Maci about the life of the director of films such as “Camila”, “Miss Mary” and “I, the worst of all”.

Maci, who was a collaborator and friend of Bemberg, draws an emotional portrait of the filmmaker, from which he not only rescues her work, but also shows her as a pioneer of feminism.

“I thought that voice would be important now, which proclaimed in the most absolute emptiness these issues that today are in the process of change”says Maci in an interview with Télam.

“And on the other hand, highlighting the importance of his complete work, so committed that it could be exclusively a spokesperson for an ideology, but no, it also has great artistic value”describes the director.

Télam: What were the reasons for making a documentary about María Luisa Bemberg?

Alejandro Maci: The situation of women today somehow establishes a roadmap, we know that things are in motion and in the process of modification, but inevitably this present makes me think of the logbook of María Luisa Bemberg . It has happened to me with girls who are very committed to the struggle of women who have not seen and do not even know their names, so I thought how important that voice would be now, that proclaimed in the most absolute emptiness these issues that today are in the process of change. And on the other hand, to highlight the importance of his work, so committed that it could be exclusively a spokesperson for an ideology, but no, it also has great artistic value, with films that have toured international festivals and prizes for this art, if that is a correct thermometer. It seems to me that one of the purposes of this film about the Argentines that we are so little fond of remembering, is to make that voice present, an echo of her discourse. She said “we must be able to hear the echo of our own voices”, that is why I put it in the title of the film, we all owe ourselves that space, which has to do with the process of authenticity and in the case of María Luisa , was her authenticity as an artist and as a woman, which is why she interests me existentially and because of the coherence of her work.

T: Your admiration for Bemberg’s work is compounded by the friendship you forged working together. How do you think it influenced your own path in cinema?

AM: María Luisa was extremely generous with me. I was finishing my degree in philosophy at the time of “I, the worst of all” and she commissioned me to do the historical research. I had read Octavo Paz’s “The traps of faith”, a huge brick and I wondered how a movie could be made with that, so I started to find out what people did at that time, how they treated each other, what happened to the vicereine and a lot of other topics. This whole process lasted more than a year and there we became friends. The development of the project was changing, first making the film in Mexico became unfeasible due to costs, then the alternative of making it in English was tried because there was the possibility of having Meryl Streep, but there Gabriel García Márquez told Luisa something like that like “you can’t do the life of Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz in English” and, in the end, the idea arose, I think from Lita, to make a studio film, which among other things would have painted seas and skies. All of this was an enormous learning experience, together with the conversations we had about the ethics of mise-en-scène preached by Jean-Luc Godard or the book he gave me, “Notes on the cinematographer”, in which Robert Bresson said that one should not use the camera as a broom. Inevitably all that is, it was decanting and discussing in me.

T: In addition, it is added that your first film, “The Impostor”, was going to be directed by her.

AM: It was a great meeting, not only because it was my debut feature, which is not minor, but because it was a union and a separation, a violent movement of personal growth. We shared the book, she died in 1995 and I premiered “El impostor” in 1997, I needed to take ownership of the story because I wrote for María Luisa and the film had to fit on my skin.

T: How was the process of choosing the figures who talk about your relationship with Bemberg?

AM: Almost by reduction to zero. Of course, Lita Stantic, because María Luisa would not exist without Lita, even though she later had Oscar Kramer as a producer, with whom she had an excellent relationship. Also Félix Monti, who she discovered as a master of light and, of course, Susú Pecoraro and Imanol Arias for “Camila”, which was the film in which María Luisa made a turn in her career, they all looked at her with different eyes . In any case, I tried to reduce the testimonials a lot.

T: How do you think the film where Bemberg gives an account of his struggles will be seen?

AM: I am convinced that it is worth listening to, that is why it took me twice as long to make the film, I did not want a documentary of talking heads talking about it, I wanted María Luisa to speak to us and that was very difficult because here They deleted many things and I had to search the United States, Spain and Colombia.

T: What is the legacy of María Luisa Bemberg for Argentine cinema?

AM: I think it left a big mark. It is one of the key pieces of national cinema in recent years. Lucrecia Martel is Lita Stantic and María Luisa too, there is an interesting link there.