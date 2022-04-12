The benefits of oregano oil

Oregano oil, being rich in phenols, is an antioxidant, which means that it slows down the cellular oxidation process. (Getty Creative)

Although, as with many other natural ingredients, there is not enough scientific evidence to absolutely prove its effectiveness, oregano and the oil prepared with the maceration of its leaves have been used for a long time as a traditional remedy, as well as as a fundamental ingredient in delicious Mediterranean cuisine dishes.

A pizza, or a pasta sauce, are not the same without oregano. Its aroma could take us to some warm place in Italy in summer, even if we have never visited it. But beyond its gastronomic qualities, which are many, benefits are attributed to it as an ideal antibacterial to heal wounds, prevent infections and, as it has powerful antioxidants, it is credited with delaying cellular oxidation.

In fact, a study published in the magazine Molecules suggests that oregano is one of the most studied species and with the greatest potential to yield new components that contribute to the treatment and prevention of several diseases of global importance, such as diabetes and cancer.

“The essential oils of oregano are widely recognized for their antimicrobial activity, as well as their antiviral and antifungal properties. However, Recent research has shown that these compounds are also potent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic, and cancer-suppressing agents. These properties of the essential oils of oregano are of potential interest for the food, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries”, says the research, with which we could say that now is when there is scope to delve into the potential of this plant.

Oregano is beautiful even from its very name which comes from the Greek words golds Y fallow deer that mean joy or splendor of the mountain, since it grows mainly in mountains and hills of Italy and Spain. Thus Explain in the book Spanish Food edited by the Spanish Nutrition Foundation, where it is added that this spice is rich in iron, calcium, potassium, magnesium, zinc, phosphorus, niacin, vitamin A, thymol and carvacrol, the latter two being the substances antioxidants responsible for most of its benefits.

Prepare it at home and use

It is necessary to say that there are many factors that affect the composition of the essential oil of oregano, which is why it is not the same to obtain a product made professionally in a laboratory than to use the homemade version. In any case, it is recommended that before using them, we consult a doctor, especially if we suffer from allergies, or conditions that could make us sensitive.

In fact, it is not recommended to use this, or any other essential oil, directly on the skin because they are irritating, as explained by the doctor in Pharmacy, Josep Allué consulted by the portal of health Take care Plus. The specialist says that it is convenient to dilute it with other vegetable oils, such as olive oil, for example.

The portal eco-farmer proposes a simple preparation to do at home oregano oil. You need a preferably dark glass jar that is very clean and with a lid, very clean oregano leaves and one of these oils: olive, grapeseed or almond. Crush the oregano leaves in a mortar and put them in the glass jar. Cover them with the selected oil up to 2 cm above. This oil can be lukewarm. Cover and store the jar in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight, for 3 weeks. After that time it is strained, it can be with a coffee filter, and you can use it.

Even when the leaves are already macerated in vegetable oils, it is recommended to use a few drops to massage areas with muscle and joint pain or mix three parts of oregano oil with an additional part of almond oil to rub areas with rheumatic pain.

The magazine specialized BodyMind also offers details about the use of this oil. To prevent infections and get rid of parasites, we recommend 1 to 3 drops diluted in water three times a day; while for warts they recommend applying it with cotton that should be left attached as long as possible. Although it is already diluted, it is suggested to dilute it even more in case of people with sensitive skin.

Side effects and contraindications

As with all home remedies, children, pregnant or lactating women, and people allergic to these ingredients should avoid using oregano oil or consult a doctor before using it. Likewise, those who suffer from dermatological conditions should consult a specialist before using any product that is not prescribed by him.

Likewise, people who are taking medications should also consult their health professional because there may be interactions between medications. In fact, in the portal Medline Plus reports that oregano may lower blood sugar, which could become too low if taken with diabetes medications.

It is also specified that consuming oregano while taking medications that slow blood clotting could increase the risk of bleeding and bruising. It is best to avoid consuming large doses of oregano, whether in supplements, condiments or oil. That is why we must always remember that a natural remedy does not mean harmless.

