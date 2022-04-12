“The Batman” arrives at HBO Max after success in theaters around the world

A little over a month after its premiere, the applauded new version of the batman, batman (2022), from the director Matt Reeveswill arrive on the streaming platform hbo maxavailable to all users in Chile and Latin America.

Hero, avenger, vigilante, both the director’s vision and the interpretation of Robert Pattinson in the skin of the young Bruce Wayne, who shows a masculinity different, more introspective and hopeless, to the typical of other superheroes.

Also, they highlight Zoe Kravitz, paul dano Y Colin Farrell in the roles of Catwoman, the Riddler and the Penguin, respectively, erecting a film whose proposal, different from what had been seen, has been a global success.

The proposal of the Batmanwhich is inspired by genres such as thriller, film noir Y gangster moviesin addition to incorporating some nods to the golden age of the dark knight thought by Tim Burtonhas been generally well received by critics.

The Spanish medium The countryhas recalled the setbacks that the project overcame after the failure of the participation of Ben Affleck and the appearance of COVID-19 and has considered this version as “more human”, in contrast to the grandiloquence and stylization proposed by Christopher Nolan in the saga starring Christian bale.

Likewise, the media highlighted the powerful political message delivery, “whose script prophesies an event that occurred after its writing: The takeover of the US Congress by the supporters of Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, or how social networks bring together the most radical“. A) Yes, batman It is emerging as a must-see for almost all tastes, between comics, action and social phenomena of violence and boredom that break into contemporary times.