Study reveals positive results in the use of glycine in patients with metabolic syndrome

Illustration of a capsule with glycine. Photo: shutterstock.

Glycine supplementation improves various components of the metabolic syndrome, such as diabetes, obesity, hyperlipidemia and hypertension, according to a study published by the Journal of Endocrinological Research, where the researchers highlight that in the future, the amino acid could have a clinical impact significant in the treatment of patients with metabolic syndrome.

Glycine is the simplest and main amino acid in humans, which is mainly generated in the liver and kidney and used to make collagen, creatine, glucose and purine. It is also involved in immune function, anti-inflammatory processes, and antioxidant reactions.

The study indicates that the available evidence shows that the amount of glycine synthesized in vivo is insufficient to meet the metabolic demands of these species.

“Plasma glycine levels are more low in subjects with syndrome metabolism than in healthy individuals. Interventions such as lifestyle modification, exercise, weight loss, or drugs that improve manifestations of metabolic syndrome markedly increase circulating glycine concentrations,” the study authors write.

It is important to note that glycine is a non-essential amino acid used by the body to synthesize proteins, which is present in foods such as fish, meat or dairy products.

Glycine and its relationship with rheumatic diseases

Another study also reports that the direct ingestion of this substance as a food additive helps prevent osteoarthritis and other degenerative diseasesin addition to other pathologies related to a weakness of the mechanical structure of the body, including injury repair difficulty physical.

This was revealed after an investigation carried out at the Institute of Cellular Metabolism (Tenerife) and at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the University of Granada, by Dr. Patricia de Paz Lugo, directed by Drs. Enrique Meléndez Hevia, David Meléndez Morales and Jose Antonio Lupiáñez Cara.

This team of researchers highlighted that in all cases a notable improvement in symptoms was obtained. “Thus, we have concluded that many degenerative diseases, such as osteoarthritis, can be treated as diseases deficiency due to glycine deficiencysince the supplementation of the diet with this amino acid produces a significant improvement in symptoms without the need to take analgesics”, says the publication.

Source consulted here.