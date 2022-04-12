Sandra Bullock Retires Actustion

Almost 50 films make up the resume of Sandra Bullock, one of the most recognized actresses today, because her mere presence draws the attention of the public regardless of the plot of the film. In 2010 she was considered the woman of the year by the magazine Peopleand by 2014 she became the most sought after actress in Hollywood again, having earned 38 million dollars in just 12 months, according to information from the magazine Forbes.

For this reason, the fans were surprised when weeks ago, the actress announced that she would take a break from the film sets, because she wanted to be able to spend more time with her children. During her interview on Entertainment Tonight, Bullock implied that for the last few weeks her body was present in the footage, but her mind was with her family, which she took as a cue to make a move. change.

It goes without saying why people will miss Sandra, however, you can still enjoy Unforgivable (2021), available on Netflix, and also The lost City, a film that hits theaters this Tuesday, which will be the actress’s last film for a while. The film stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt, with a 75% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sandra Bullock’s success through time

When asking the audience where they met the actress, the answer always varies, as some saw her in her first leading role in Full Speed ​​(1994) where she shares credits with actor Keanu Reeves; many others in Miss Congeniality (2000), which became one of the iconic roles in her career, and the youngest identify her with the movie Bird Box (2018) released on Netflix and which became a phenomenon days after her debut. , getting more than 45 million views in just one week.

The film achieved something that not any product achieves: free publicity. From the moment of its premiere, digital networks were filled with memes that perfectly portrayed how funny some scenes are, becoming templates that are still used today. This is a reflection of the iconic work that Sandra Bullock has done throughout her career and that has made her image recognized by all generations.

Critics are clear about Bullock’s best projects

Due to the large number of films in which he has participated, the tops of his best films are usually subjective. As an example, the string Cinemexconsider on her list: Maximum Speed ​​(1994), High Impact (2004), A Possible Dream (in which she won the Oscar for ‘Best Actress’ in 2009), Armed and Dangerous (2013), and Gravity (2013) .

Even so, critics have cataloged the best projects in which the actress has participated, being among the best Crime Story (2006) and Crash (2004) with an approval rating of 74% on Rotten Tomatoes, while you were sleeping (1995) with 81%, At maximum speed (1994) 94%, and being the big winner Gravity (2013), a film directed by the Mexican Alfonso Cuarón and which was the first to use robotics to levitate the actors giving a real sensation. of being in space, which gave him a 96% approval rating.

After a long week, have “non-stop fun” and get your tickets to see #TheLostCity, now playing in theaters. https://t.co/AdWe75aG9n pic.twitter.com/0L3jbkgcNL — The Lost City (@LostCityMovie) March 25, 2022

As if that were not enough, Sandra was recognized for her philanthropic work, as the magazine fashion dedicated a space compiling the tendencies of the actress to support the Red Cross, as well as her environmentalist spirit, being the precursor to collecting signatures for Gulf of Mexico cleanup efforts after the oil spill in 2010, in addition to their contributions for the reconstruction of schools damaged by natural disasters.

